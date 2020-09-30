By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Philippians 4:6-7 (AMP)

6 Do not be anxious or worried about anything, but in everything [every circumstance and situation] by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, continue to make your [specific] requests known to God. 7 And the peace of God [that peace which reassures the heart, that peace] which transcends all understanding, [that peace which] stands guard over your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus [is yours].

You’ll notice how Paul speaks in Philippians 4 about worry, stress and anxiety. God wants us to be anxious for nothing. We are instructed to give everything to God in prayer. After surrendering it all, we then thank God as if it’s already done. The Bible says, “His peace is the peace that surpasses all understanding.”

Right now, at this very moment, if you are not living in peace, you have not prayed and surrendered it to God. This verse is a promise of God’s perfect peace. People often say that spiritually giving it to God is easier said than done. “I have physical bills and life issues that I’m facing, I need physical reassurance.” The reality is worry and stress never paid a bill nor healed an ailment. Redirect the negative energy caused by stress and anxiety and transform it into positive prayer.

We must learn to give God everything and worry about nothing. As 1 Peter 5:7 (AMP) states:

…casting all your cares [all your anxieties, all your worries, and all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares about you [with deepest affection, and watches over you very carefully].

Foundations for Living:

Believers, you are at a crossroad, many people quit on themselves before they ever manifest what God has called them to. Napoleon Hill’s book, Outwitting the Devil, says that all of us will have three or four traumatic things that happen in our lives. And the people who are successful are those who persevere and fight. God’s best only comes to those who are willing to push through. The calling on your life is greater than the pain you may be in right now and you will never get past the pain until you step into purpose. If you could identify the purpose in your pain, you’ll find God’s power.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 245.