By Gwen Rollings

No matter what Karyn Scech pursues, she gives 100 percent of her effort into it. That is especially evident as she is a licensed real estate agent at Yellowfin Realty.

Scech’s pursuit of excellence is apparent in her professional and personal life.

She said, “When I graduated from Indian River State College, I worked as a retail manager for many years. After starting a family, I became a preschool teacher for 14 years, allowing me to spend time with our son, Alex. I became the corporate administrator for Yellowfin Realty five years ago, which lead to my current career as a REALTOR®.”

Having lived in the Tampa Bay area for over 25 years, it is her attention to detail and her ability to connect with her customers that gives her a leading edge. The customer is the driving force that keeps Scech motivated and ready to help achieve the goal of home ownership.

Scech continuously receives glowing recommendations from previous clients:

“She made our first house purchase so much fun! She was always available for us to see or speak with, she made us feel like we were the most important client!”

“Amazing Agent! Her knowledge of resources was very impressive as she coordinated the best prices. She has a heart, compassion and amazing skills.”

The excitement of assisting first-time homebuyers is something Scech does not take for granted. She works with many homebuyers in the Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and Plant City areas and loves the process of finding the perfect home for each individual family.

It is a seller’s market now with multiple offers on most homes in spite of COVID-19, Scech said; “We work hard to keep customers safe by asking them to wear masks and using sanitizer for each showing.”

Scech promises to give each person her trademark 100 percent effort, utmost care and knowledge that is above and beyond her competitors.

“We focus on taking the pressure from you so you can make clear and concise decisions throughout the real estate process,” she said.

For more information, visit KayrnScechHomes.com, call 376-0269 or email karyn.yellowfin@gmail.com.