Edited by Jenny Bennett

Rockstar Lobster Joining Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce that Rockstar Lobster food truck has decided to permanently park its truck at its location on 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Rockstar Lobster’s hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 12 Noon-9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 Noon-8 p.m.

Dancing For Donations Open To All

Dancing for Donations is a nonprofit organization with a mission to make dance affordable and available to all members of the community. Dancers of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to explore the different types of dance available to them.

The studio can be found at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. Visit www.dancing4donations.org or call 601-3009 for additional information.

Forever Young Aesthetics Coming To Valrico

The founder of Forever Young Aesthetics in South Tampa, Rick Young, CRNA, will be in Valrico on the first Thursday of every month. Young, a talented and trusted aesthetician, is a leader in the field who owes his reputation to a highly personalized and meticulous approach.

Starting on Thursday, September 3, appointments will be available at Deliz Dental Studio on 2448 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

To schedule an appointment, call 353-0023 or visit foreveryoungtampa.com.

Heath Wealth Management Welcomes New Licensed Administrative Assistant

Heath Wealth Management LLC is happy to announce the newest addition to the team, Will Heath, as the new licensed administrative assistant. Will joined the team after completing his Series 7 – General Securities license and plans to pursue his CFP designation while working and learning alongside Elijah Heath.

Will started his higher education at Florida Gulf Coast University before transferring to the University of South Florida, where he graduated in the Fall of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Heath Wealth Management, a statewide leader in financial planning, is led by Elijah Heath, who has over 20 years of experience as a financial professional. Heath Wealth Management invests time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially over your lifetime.

For appointments and additional information, visit HeathWealth.com, visit on Facebook @HeathWealthMgmt or call 556-7171.

CycleBar Opening In Valrico

CycleBar, the world’s premium indoor cycling brand, is coming to Valrico. The studio goes beyond a great cardio workout with premium amenities and a community of riders to motivate and inspire your fitness journey. Each CycleBar session is a 45-minute low-impact, high-intensity cycling experience for all ages and body types.

Classes are led by the industry’s best instructors and with various class formats you can diversify your workout to rock your ride any way you’d like. Energizing playlists and a concert environment accompanied by performance stats help you to achieve your personal best, ride after ride.

The studio will be situated at 3335 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the same plaza as Sprouts. More information can be found at www.cyclebar.com/location/brandon, its Facebook page @CYCLEBARBrandon or by calling 990-7978.

Tampa Restoration Equipment Rental Is Here To Meet Your Needs

Tampa Restoration Equipment Rental is based in Valrico and is the place to go for your restoration equipment needs. You can rent just the equipment or they can supply a full restoration service.

Products available include air movers, air scrubbers, dehumidifiers and emergency generators. Restoration services for water mitigation from floods, burst pipes or other water intrusion are also offered. An additional service currently on offer is COVID-19 cleaning, using electrostatic misting.

It is available 24 hours a day and can be reached on 510-7357. Visit www.trerc.com or its Facebook page @tamparestorationequiprental to find out more.

Jen’s Markets & Events Looking Forward To Fall

Jen’s Markets & Events manages two seasonal outdoor markets and after the COVID-19 pandemic it is excited to reopen for the fall. The markets have over 30 local vendors from all over Southern Hillsborough County, including crafts and local produce.

Booths will be set 6 feet apart and directional signs will help you to navigate the site, vendors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Instead of the usual fundraising activities held at the markets, a portion of the proceeds will instead be donated to a local nonprofit organization.

The Little Harbor Market will take place at 536 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin on Saturday, October 10 from 12 Noon-5 p.m. and the Mira Bay Market will be held on Sunday, October 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the temporary new location of 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Tampa in the car park next to the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub.

Lithia Storage Opening Soon

Lithia Storage, the new storage facility built on Lithia Springs Rd. alongside Lithia Pinecrest Rd., will be opening soon. The facility offers over 80,000 square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage space as well as outside covered and non-covered parking for boats and RVs.

An on-site manager will reside on the grounds and free use of its company truck will be available when moving items into the facility. Owner Craig Stern is excited to open.

“While leasing storage units and selling merchandise is our business, we want our unmatched customer service with primary focus on our customers’ needs to distinctly define us and set us apart. The difference is not in what we do, but rather how we do it,” he said. “As we aim to please our customers, we also aim to be of benefit to our local community by supporting, participating and providing resources to the community around us in various capacities. We believe life is best lived when we work together, encourage, support and serve one another.”

One way it supports the community is by offering a military discount and free use of the company truck for local charitable organizations and by utilizing the area on the rear of the truck to thank and show appreciation to the military service members and frontline workers that live among us.

For more information, visit lithiastorage.com or call 502-6755.

1 Stop Golf Shop Opens

Being named 1 Stop Golf Shop, the store really is the one stop needed to fulfill all your golfing requirements. Recently opened at 3321 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the same plaza as Sprouts and JF Kicks, the new owners, Jim Allsbrook and Sean Klotz, are excited to share their knowledge and love of golf with all those that stop by.

Along with retail merchandise, 1 Stop Golf Shop also offers golf lessons with professional instruction, club fitting and repair and lots of friendly and informative advice.

Currently, 1 Stop Golf Shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. More information can be found at www.1stopgolfshopfl.com, its Facebook page @1StopGolfShop or by calling 655-0355.

Tower Radiology And openDoctor Partner For Online Scheduling

Scheduling an appointment at Tower Radiology just got easier with a new online scheduling experience through the openDoctor platform. Online scheduling is easy, fast and convenient for patients to set an appointment.

The new online feature is available 24/7 and provides appointment confirmation and paperless preregistration. This exciting new tool enhances the patient experience.

If you would like to enroll, please contact Christie McCarty at 253-2721 ext. 1950 or by email csmccarty@TowerRadiologyCenters.com.