Whether you are in need of a wardrobe repair or a custom garment, Inna Lilov, owner of Inna’s Alterations and Repair, possesses unsurpassed talent. Now with over 60 years of experience, Lilov began her work when her family was part of the Moscow Circus, and she continued her efforts when she traveled the world with the Ringling Brothers.

During her time in the circus, she designed and constructed her own costumes and her family’s. Now, she decorates her store with pictures from her time in the circus where she performed dangerous stunts, like walking the tightrope and working with bears, lions and horses, all while looking glamorous in her custom pieces.

She and her staff, Vlasta Weimann and Natalia Vertuozova, offer an array of alteration services for men and women. Her customers come back because of the quality of their work.

One reviewer, Lauren Cohagen, notes, “Inna is great! My mother ha[d] always gone to her if she needed something altered, so I went myself when my prom dress needed major work. My dress was too big and too fluffy, but Inna carefully listened to all my concerns and made sure she altered it to fit like a glove! My dress was even more beautiful thanks to her.”

In need of an alteration for a wedding or bridesmaid dress? Shirts or pants not fitting well? Uniform is uncomfortably snug or large? Come by the store and it will fix it. Recently, Inna’s Alterations has begun making custom leotards for gymnastics and dance.

It can work with you on a design and include embellishments like rhinestones on a notoriously difficult fabric. It will have you looking your best so you are ready to compete, go to work, have a night on the town or celebrate a special occasion.

Lilov and staff also want to give back to the community by sewing washable, reusable masks for both children and adults. They offer custom patterns and will ship, but your best option is to come by the shop because they also have an array of designer dresses, outfits and accessories in all sizes priced well below department store prices.

For more information, find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/innaalteration/, email innasalterations@gmail.com or call 651-4416. Inna’s Alterations and Repair is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is closed on the last Saturday of the month. Inna’s Alterations is located at 1548 Bloomingdale Ave. E., Ste. 1514 in Valrico.