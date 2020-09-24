Music Showcase hosted its 13th annual International Piano Guild last month. More than 20 pianists from around the area participated in the annual closed juried event, including eight from Music Showcase.

The International Piano Guild holds auditions around the world with music professionals grading students on accuracy, continuity, phrasing, pedaling, dynamics, rhythm, tempo, tone, interpretation, style and technique. The audition, open for students of all levels, is a yearly event at Music Showcase. Students have to memorize and play scales and songs, sometimes as many as 10 each.

The guild’s purpose is to encourage growth and enjoyment of the piano. Auditioning students receive the prestige of becoming members of the guild for a year and report cards. Students can also receive community service credit through the public school system and academic accreditation on college applications and resumes.

Among the Music Showcase students, River Kyrie Eleison Yebba tied with Catalina Van Bourgondien for first place in the district level.

Yebba is a seventh grade student at Mulrennan Middle School. She has been playing the piano since she was 5 years old and loves all different kinds of music, is active in church and Girl Scouts and enjoys spending time with her family. Yebba is interested in teaching and architecture.

Nine-year-old Van Bourgondien has been playing piano for four years. She likes to perfect her songs and play them for family members. She also enjoys playing softball, swimming, reading and visiting Disney.

Coming in second in the district level among the Music Showcase participants are Saanvi Chinthamaneni and Noah Hoyte.

Chinthamaneni was born on January 18, 2010 and will be attending the fifth grade at Lithia Springs Elementary. She enjoys playing piano, drawing and singing.

Noah is 12 years old and has been playing piano for five years. He loves animals, drawing and video games. Noah would like to be a zoologist because he loves animals.

In third place in the district level for Music Showcase are Tyler Smith and Faith Hoyte.

Smith, 12 years old, has been playing piano for four years. He also recently started learning to play guitar. He also enjoys playing hockey. During his homeschool studies, Smith loves learning about other cultures, especially their accents and languages.

Faith is also 12 years old, and she is going into seventh grade and has played piano for five years. She likes to draw, spend time with friends, watch anime and play video games.

One the state level among Music Showcase participants, Bryson Moore got the top score. Moore is 13 years old and has been playing the piano for four years, which he enjoys playing for friends and family. He is entering the eighth grade and excels in school as a High Academic Honor Roll student. He is also a part of his school’s chapter in the National Junior Honor Society. Moore’s hobbies include online gaming with his friends, swimming and trail riding.

Kai Edwards placed second among the Music Showcase students in the state level. He has participated in the National Piano Guild for four years. He is in the seventh grade at Seven Springs Middle School.

For more information about the International Piano Guild program, please contact Debbie Evans or teacher Jean Hackley at 403-8634 or jean.hackley@yahoo.com.