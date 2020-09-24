Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Blue’s mission has been to help people and communities achieve better health, which declares its purpose as a company and serves as the standard against which it weighs its actions and its decisions.

It strives to be a leading innovator in enabling healthy communities, which is both the inspirational and aspirational description of the future state of the company. It is this framework that guides every aspect of Florida Blue. By broadening its scope and continuing to evolve, it has more flexibility to make a greater impact on as many people as possible.

Florida Blue realizes the impact of the coronavirus has caused substantial anxiety as Floridians worry about the health of their loved ones and themselves. The company recently set up a 24/7 bilingual, emotional support helpline.

“As part of our ongoing support of our members and the communities we serve, our free emotional support helpline can assist any Floridians feeling anxiety, grief, isolation or stress, including those who do not have insurance or have coverage with another health plan,” said Florida Blue Market President David Pizzo. “We will continue to monitor the need within the community for the helpline and keep it open as long as necessary to assist our neighbors. We understand this is an ongoing issue that will have long lasting effects on our communities.”

Florida Blue has partnered with New Directions Behavioral Health to provide licensed clinicians available to speak to anyone in Florida free of charge in both English and Spanish.

“Our Florida Blue Center neighborhood nurses and community specialists are also just a phone call away,” Pizzo said. “They are ready to answer questions about COVID-19, testing site locations, ways to stay healthy and many other types of relief programs.”

If you would like to learn more about the different services offered by Florida Blue, you can visit its website at www.floridablue.com or call 877-352-5830. It is open from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The emotional support helpline is toll-free number and is available by calling 833-848-1762. It’s accessible 24/7.