Love First Christian Center is starting four new series of virtual classes this month, with topics ranging from parenting to biblical foundation.

GriefShare, a 13-week program, will take place from Tuesday, September 8 to Tuesday, December 1.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.

“It may be hard for you to feel optimistic about the future right now. If you’ve lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel,” said Love First’s Phaaedra Parker McKesson. “This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have many questions about things you’ve never faced before.”

A recent attendee said, “Going to GriefShare feels like having warm arms wrapped around you when you’re shivering.”

Art of Parenting Small-Group Series, an eight-week virtual class, will take place from Monday, September 14 to Monday, November 2.

The Art of Parenting class guides parents on their journey to make their faith a core aspect to their parenting. Attendees will learn intentional, biblical instruction and Christ-centered plans that “Aim children’s hearts toward God.” Parents will gain fresh insights on parenting children of different ages and plan unique ways to enhance each child’s personality and gifting.

A class titled Single & Parenting will take place for 13 weeks, starting on Monday, September 14. This group addresses how to deal with the deep-down worries and day-to-day struggles of single parents.

The Biblical Foundations Discipleship class will take place virtually from Tuesday, September 15 to Tuesday, November 17.

“There are certain teachings of the Bible that every Christian must know,” said McKesson. “Knowing the basic teachings of the Bible is important because what we believe affects how we live. Whether you’re a relatively new believer in Jesus or a mature Christian looking for a better understanding of the basics of the faith, Christian Beliefs is for you. You will learn about the Bible, the characteristics of God, what it means that we are created in the image of God, what God has done for us in Christ, the purpose of the church and much more.”

To register for any of these classes, visit lfcc.tv/register.