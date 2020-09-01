Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on September 1, 2020.

Since August 31 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having six new cases, Ruskin having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 31: 2,371 cases
Riverview, September 1: 2,397↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 31: 2,414 cases
Brandon, September 1: 2,428↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 31: 1,069 cases
Ruskin, September 1: 1,073↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 31: 869 cases
Wimauma, September 1: 880↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 31: 1,015 cases
Valrico, September 1: 1,028↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 31: 359 cases
Sun City Center, September 1: 362↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 31: 315 cases
Apollo Beach, September 1: 318↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 31: 581 cases
Seffner, September 1: 587↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 31: 461 cases
Gibsonton, September 1: 464↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 31: 348 cases
Lithia, September 1: 354↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 31: 484 cases
Dover, September 1: 493↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 31: 10,273
September 1: 10,371

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 31: 36,973
September 1: 37,293

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 31: 616,629
September 1: 624,116

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 31: 551
September 1: 551

Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 31: 11,187
September 1: 11,374

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
August 31: 277,381
September 1: 280,585

Positive tests:
August 31: 36,973
September 1: 37,293

Negative tests:
August 31: 239,876
September 1: 242,754

Inconclusive tests:
August 31: 532
September 1: 538

Awaiting testing:
August 31: 239
September 1: 238

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
August 31: 4,622,552
September 1: 4,682,883

Positive tests:
August 31: 623,471
September 1: 631,040

Negative tests:
August 31: 3,992,068
September 1: 4,044,826

Inconclusive tests:
August 31: 7,013
September 1: 7,017

Awaiting testing:
August 31: 3,472
September 1: 3,459

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

