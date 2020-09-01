Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on September 1, 2020.

Since August 31 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having six new cases, Ruskin having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 31: 2,371 cases

Riverview, September 1: 2,397↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 31: 2,414 cases

Brandon, September 1: 2,428↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 31: 1,069 cases

Ruskin, September 1: 1,073↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 31: 869 cases

Wimauma, September 1: 880↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 31: 1,015 cases

Valrico, September 1: 1,028↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 31: 359 cases

Sun City Center, September 1: 362↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 31: 315 cases

Apollo Beach, September 1: 318↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 31: 581 cases

Seffner, September 1: 587↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 31: 461 cases

Gibsonton, September 1: 464↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 31: 348 cases

Lithia, September 1: 354↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 31: 484 cases

Dover, September 1: 493↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 31: 10,273

September 1: 10,371

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 31: 36,973

September 1: 37,293

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 31: 616,629

September 1: 624,116

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 31: 551

September 1: 551

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 31: 11,187

September 1: 11,374

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 31: 277,381

September 1: 280,585

Positive tests:

August 31: 36,973

September 1: 37,293

Negative tests:

August 31: 239,876

September 1: 242,754

Inconclusive tests:

August 31: 532

September 1: 538

Awaiting testing:

August 31: 239

September 1: 238

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 31: 4,622,552

September 1: 4,682,883

Positive tests:

August 31: 623,471

September 1: 631,040

Negative tests:

August 31: 3,992,068

September 1: 4,044,826

Inconclusive tests:

August 31: 7,013

September 1: 7,017

Awaiting testing:

August 31: 3,472

September 1: 3,459

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)