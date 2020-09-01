Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on September 1, 2020.
Since August 31 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having six new cases, Ruskin having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 31: 2,371 cases
Riverview, September 1: 2,397↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 31: 2,414 cases
Brandon, September 1: 2,428↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 31: 1,069 cases
Ruskin, September 1: 1,073↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 31: 869 cases
Wimauma, September 1: 880↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 31: 1,015 cases
Valrico, September 1: 1,028↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 31: 359 cases
Sun City Center, September 1: 362↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 31: 315 cases
Apollo Beach, September 1: 318↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 31: 581 cases
Seffner, September 1: 587↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 31: 461 cases
Gibsonton, September 1: 464↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 31: 348 cases
Lithia, September 1: 354↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 31: 484 cases
Dover, September 1: 493↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 31: 10,273
September 1: 10,371
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 31: 36,973
September 1: 37,293
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 31: 616,629
September 1: 624,116
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 31: 551
September 1: 551
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 31: 11,187
September 1: 11,374
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 31: 277,381
September 1: 280,585
Positive tests:
August 31: 36,973
September 1: 37,293
Negative tests:
August 31: 239,876
September 1: 242,754
Inconclusive tests:
August 31: 532
September 1: 538
Awaiting testing:
August 31: 239
September 1: 238
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 31: 4,622,552
September 1: 4,682,883
Positive tests:
August 31: 623,471
September 1: 631,040
Negative tests:
August 31: 3,992,068
September 1: 4,044,826
Inconclusive tests:
August 31: 7,013
September 1: 7,017
Awaiting testing:
August 31: 3,472
September 1: 3,459
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)