The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay will celebrate its 42nd season with some new and exciting digital initiatives. The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay is an auditioned, highly selective 150 voice chorus. Singers are selected from all over the Tampa Bay area.

“Although we are in an intermission from traditional live performances, we have pivoted our organizational strategy to develop a new, exciting, digital concert hall,” said Brett Karlin, artistic director.

“This is a challenging time for all cultural arts organizations, and we are so fortunate to have support from the Tampa Bay community,” added Karlin.

Concert halls may be closed, but the Master Chorale has a busy season lineup that includes live streaming concerts, virtual choirs, online educational programs and singers who will be crafting challenging masterwork repertoire through online rehearsals.

“Ensemble singing continues to be regarded as a particularly high-risk activity for aiding community spread of COVID-19, and the safety of our singers, audiences and staff continues to be our top priority,” said Kara Dwyer, managing director. “Our board and staff have put a tremendous amount of energy into researching and planning a season that continues our mission-driven programming with careful cost control and exciting innovation. We intend that some of our new digital programs, like the expansion of our Youth Initiative, will continue to provide value to our community well after we are able to return to the concert halls.”

As such, if you would like to audition for a spot on the Master Chorale, you can do so from the safety of your home. In addition, rehearsals will be conducted virtually using Zoom. Audition submissions for the fall half of the season will be accepted through Monday, August 31. Singers interested in auditioning should visit www.masterchorale.com/audition for instructions.

Weekly rehearsals for the 2020-2021 roster will begin virtually on Tuesday, September 8 using Zoom. Online rehearsals will incorporate actively singing and learning music to prepare for online presentations, virtual choir and educational content for students.

The virtual choir is reflective of the times we are living in and will be a great way for singers and audiences to enjoy the Master Chorale in a digital concert hall.

For more information on the Master Chorale, please visit www.masterchorale.com.