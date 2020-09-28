#TampaBay’s premier #Halloween event is preparing to return in a whole new way this fall with the 21st annual #HowlOScream. This year’s modified production will be unlike any other, including significantly enhanced safety and health measures at the core of the event. The event will be modified to feature open-air scare zones, limited-capacity admission with reservations required, and physical distancing.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, available during 18 horrifying nights at #BuschGardens beginning Sept. 25 – Nov. 1, 2020, every Friday through Sunday.

To help maintain physical distancing during the event, advance online reservations will be required. Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early, as space is limited. Protective face coverings will be required.

Official Website: https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/howl-o-scream