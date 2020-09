Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on September 27, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma.

Since September 26 at 9:25 a.m., Apollo Beach and Dover (four new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Lithia each having three new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases; and Riverview, Valrico and Sun City Center each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, September 26: 2,630 cases

Riverview, September 27: 2,631↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, September 26: 2,633 cases

Brandon, September 27: 2,636↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, September 26: 1,226 cases

Ruskin, September 27: 1,228↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, September 26: 979 cases

Wimauma, September 27: 979, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, September 26: 1,161 cases

Valrico, September 27: 1,162↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, September 26: 409 cases

Sun City Center, September 27: 410↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, September 26: 334 cases

Apollo Beach, September 27: 338↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, September 26: 649 cases

Seffner, September 27: 651↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, September 26: 508 cases

Gibsonton, September 27: 510↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, September 26: 439 cases

Lithia, September 27: 442↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, September 26: 560 cases

Dover, September 27: 564↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

September 26: 11,514

September 27: 11,537

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

September 26: 41,514

September 27: 41,614

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

September 26: 690,387

September 27: 692,234

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

September 26: 628

September 27: 628

Total deaths of Florida residents:

September 26: 14,022

September 27: 14,032

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

September 26: 315,677

September 27: 316,795

Positive tests:

September 26: 41,514

September 27: 41,614

Negative tests:

September 26: 273,629

September 27: 274,647

Inconclusive tests:

September 26: 534

September 27: 534

Awaiting testing:

September 26: 391

September 27: 394

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

September 26: 5,242,163

September 27: 5,260,602

Positive tests:

September 26: 698,682

September 27: 700,564

Negative tests:

September 26: 4,536,325

September 27: 4,552,877

Inconclusive tests:

September 26: 7,156

September 27: 7,161

Awaiting testing:

September 26: 3,965

September 27: 3,966

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)