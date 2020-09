Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on September 26, 2020.

Since September 25 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 11 new cases; Sun City Center having nine new cases; Brandon having seven new cases; Lithia having five new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having four new cases; Ruskin having three new cases; and Seffner having two new cases.

Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, September 25: 2,616 cases

Riverview, September 26: 2,630↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, September 25: 2,626 cases

Brandon, September 26: 2,633↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, September 25: 1,223 cases

Ruskin, September 26: 1,226↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, September 25: 975 cases

Wimauma, September 26: 979↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, September 25: 1,150 cases

Valrico, September 26: 1,161↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, September 25: 400 cases

Sun City Center, September 26: 409↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, September 25: 330 cases

Apollo Beach, September 26: 334↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, September 25: 647 cases

Seffner, September 26: 649↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, September 25: 509 cases

Gibsonton, September 26: 508↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, September 25: 434 cases

Lithia, September 26: 439↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, September 25: 556 cases

Dover, September 26: 560↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

September 25: 11,452

September 26: 11,514

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

September 25: 41,300

September 26: 41,514

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

September 25: 687,656

September 26: 690,387

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

September 25: 625

September 26: 628

Total deaths of Florida residents:

September 25: 13,915

September 26: 14,022

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

September 25: 313,422

September 26: 315,677

Positive tests:

September 25: 41,300

September 26: 41,514

Negative tests:

September 25: 271,587

September 26: 273,629

Inconclusive tests:

September 25: 535

September 26: 534

Awaiting testing:

September 25: 383

September 26: 391

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

September 25: 5,213,142

September 26: 5,242,163

Positive tests:

September 25: 695,887

September 26: 698,682

Negative tests:

September 25: 4,510,107

September 26: 4,536,325

Inconclusive tests:

September 25: 7,148

September 26: 7,156

Awaiting testing:

September 25: 3,952

September 26: 3,965

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)