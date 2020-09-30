Sandra Murman is a ‘get it done’ type of leader for South County. First elected to the Hillsborough County Commission representing District 1 in 2010, due to term limits, Murman is now running to represent the residents of District 6.

“I have common sense, a great work ethic and a soft heart,” she said.

After 10 years on the commission and eight years serving in the Florida House of Representatives, Murman’s list of accomplishments is long.

“From the Firehouse Cultural Center and the Waterset Sports Complex to critical stoplights, crosswalks and crossing guards at busy intersections near schools, I make things happen,” she said. “I am dedicated to staying in touch with you so that everything I do makes sense for your family and daily life—not just what works for downtown.”

Recently, Murman was instrumental in reopening the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, complete with a first-of-its-kind observation tower and a rehabilitated seawall.

“I worked hard to protect that funding during some tough budget discussions,” she said. “It was a priority for you, and it was a priority for me. And we got it done.”

Murman also worked tirelessly to secure a grant to help widen and reconstruct Big Bend Rd. with the result of $25 million to address congestion and safety problems on Big Bend Rd. as well as at the I-75 interchange.

“Now residents and workers alike will have better, easier traveling time,” she explained.

“But I did not stop there,” Murman added. “I love to roll up my sleeves and figure out even tougher challenges. Over the last three years, I have worked night and day to get all developers to pay their fair share, nearly doubling developer fees and taxes to get to the heart of the problem: control growth, build new schools and fix congested roads.”

To learn more about Murman and her campaign, visit www.sandymurman.com.

“When it comes to fighting for you, I am the only one you can trust to get it done,” she said.