Mike Perotti is a third-generation Tampa native, a Tampa Jesuit High School graduate and a proud Double Gator, having earned both his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida, but most importantly, he’s an experienced former prosecutor who began his career right here with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.

Perotti then joined the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as legal counsel in 2001, where he led with a fearless work ethic and a drive to find solutions for the most complex of problems. His tireless work ethic and unquestioned integrity led Sheriff Gee to ask him to join his command staff, first as major, then colonel, then under Sheriff Chad Chronister, before rotating again to legal counsel. He has dedicated his career to keeping our communities safe.

Over his 16-plus years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Perotti has been a proven leader who has focused on incarcerating dangerous criminals who threaten the safety of our children and families while providing treatment and developmental opportunities for others. His unique experience with every aspect of our criminal justice system has given him unparalleled insights into where it works, where it doesn’t and where he can improve it.

Perotti has—and always will—gone above and beyond to defend the rule of law in order to keep our families safe and protect the rights of all.

Perotti is not a politician. He is a servant leader who believes in accountability and transparency. He is a local son who has built his reputation on dedication and integrity. From taking down dangerous drug dealers and thieves to championing women’s empowerment efforts against sexual assault, he was a steadfast prosecutor who ensured justice was done and victims were protected.

His experience as an effective litigator has allowed him to achieve countless victories for his clients across a broad spectrum of our legal system, including matters of civil rights, personal injury, supervisory negligence, false arrest, excessive force and criminal law.

