By Gwen Rollings

Tammy McLean, program director of Apollo Beach Gymnastics Academy (ABGA), and her husband, Todd McLean, team director, admit that gymnastics is a challenging but very rewarding sport for children of all ages. They and the other staff at ABGA have the credentials and experience to back up that claim.

Tammy began her love of gymnastics after watching Nadia Comaneci compete in the 1976 Olympics. Her parents enrolled her in gymnastics training, and she started coaching when she was 17 years old. That love has continued for the last 30 years.

Todd studied sports psychology and physical therapy at Eastern Washington University. When he met Tammy in 1994 at a gymnastics training facility in Washington, they began coaching together for over 25 years now. He has also coached gymnastics at several high schools and colleges.

Sydney McLean, rec-director and co-team director, was involved in gymnastics before she could walk. As a multi-time Idaho State Champion, she also won competitions in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and Montana. Sydney has been coaching for over five years and brings a strong dance background to inspire creative and artistic choreography.

Amanda Garte, finance and market director, has a special interest in ABGA. Her four children enjoy gymnastics, but her 7-year-old daughter has especially benefited from the activity, accomplishments and fun.

Garte said, “Our daughter has been involved in gymnastics since she was 3. She did not have the best sense of balance, and we felt gymnastics would provide her the core strength, spatial awareness and balance she needed. Today, she is an accomplished gymnast, receiving tumbling instruction and on a competitive cheer team.”

The mission of ABGA is to provide athletes, male and female, the opportunity to strengthen, develop and achieve their gymnastic skills and goals. Training is offered in vault, parallel bars, uneven bars, pommel horse, rings, on its new 30’ Tumbl Trak and on its expansive Palmer spring floor. There is also a cutting-edge cleaning solution that is approved by the EPA for use against the coronavirus, which sets ABGA apart from other gyms in the area.

With over 60 years of combined experience, Tammy, Todd and Sydney created programs for ABGA in the South Shore Plaza which support experienced gymnasts as well as those trying it for the first time.

ABGA’s grand opening was appropriately on National Gymnastics Day, September 19. To learn more, visit www.theabacademy.com, email info@theabgacademy.com or call 640-FLIP (3547).