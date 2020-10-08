By Karin Davis-Thompson

In 2006, Cyndi Edwards, host of WFLA, auditioned for a job her agent found in Tampa. It was the local station’s lifestyle show, Daytime. She auditioned and the job was hers. Now, nearly 15 years later, Edwards has decided it’s time to leave the show brought to the Tampa Bay area that she now thinks of as her home.

We recently held an interview with her.

Q: Why did you decide that now was a good time to take a step back from television?

“I’d been thinking of making a change for a while. After doing Daytime for almost 15 years, I was wondering if it was time to expand my horizons a bit. The pandemic made the difference. It prevented my parents from being able to visit, and Skype just wasn’t cutting it. I get three weeks off from my current job each year. If I visit my parents in Canada, I will have to quarantine at their house for two weeks. I decided I needed more time to reconnect with family, not only my parents but my siblings and in-laws as well, and they live in different parts of Canada.”

Q:Q: What are your plans during your time away?

“I’ll visit my family, take a moment to re-evaluate, volunteer, help my husband, Colin, with his PR business, do a little soul-searching and probably take on some broadcasting jobs on a contract basis. I love broadcasting, it’s part of who I am, so I can’t see that going away. If a really cool opportunity comes up, I’ll take it.”

Q: What do you think you’ll miss most about being on TV?

“I’ll miss interviewing people and learning something new every day. As much as you don’t want your job to define you, TV has been a big part of my identity for 24 years. Being on TV has also helped me overcome my shyness.”

Q: How did you get into television?

“I studied television and radio broadcasting after getting my English degree. I did some freelance radio, I volunteered at a cable TV station to get some on-camera experience and worked my way up from there.”

Q: I understand you’re married? Do you mind sharing your husband’s name and how long you’ve been married?

“I’ve been married to Colin Trethewey for 20 years. He was a journalist as well, so he totally understands my life. He’s a saint.”

Q: What have you liked most about being on Daytime?

“It’s such a privilege to be on a show that educates and entertains. I’ve met incredible people, traveled the world and I’ve loved hearing from viewers. It’s been an absolute pleasure. Why am I leaving this job again?”

Q: What do you think your next chapter will be after you’ve had a chance to recharge?

“I’ll do freelance work. My good friend Michelle Phillips and I are going to try a podcast together where we’re able to totally express ourselves freely without constraints. I’ll keep my agent in New York. If he finds me something interesting, I’ll consider it.”

Q: On your last day of taping, how do you think you will feel?

“I’m dreading it. I’m highly emotional about it. I know it’s my decision, but it still makes me sad. I just need to get through it. Buy stock in Kleenex.”

Q: What has been the response from viewers since you announced you were leaving?

“Response has been so supportive it’s overwhelming. People understand the need to see family, especially during this time. I’m beyond grateful for all the love.”

Q: Once you’re done traveling, are your plans to return to this area?

“This is our home. We live in paradise. We always want this to be our home base.”

Q: Is there anything you want to add?

“I’m so grateful for my life. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. I want to make each day count and not look back with regret. It’s time to stop putting things off. I also want to wish my successor much happiness and a long run at Daytime. If they have half as much fun as I have, they’ll love it.”