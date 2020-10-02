Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Glazer Vision Foundation Unveils Glasses For All Children Mural

The Glazer Vision Foundation, Armature Works and Pep Rally Inc. have partnered in the creation of a new mural at Armature Works within the Heights District.

The mural, located on the northern end of the property, showcases the Glazer Vision Foundation’s mission of providing ‘Glasses For All Children’ and honors the legacy of the late Malcolm Glazer, who attributed his first pair of prescription glasses to an enhanced ability to learn and succeed.

The community can join the cause through the foundation’s #OneShareOnePair initiative. By sharing a photo of the mural, a selfie with the mural or a selfie wearing any type of glasses; tagging @glazervisionfdn; and using the hashtag #OneShareOnePair, the Glazer Vision Foundation will provide a child with a free eye exam and glasses.

To date, the foundation has provided more than 100,000 free eye screenings and 20,000 free prescription glasses to children.

The Camel Drive-Thru Wants To Thank Donor

The organizer of the America’s Show Camel drive-through event was excited and thrilled to discover that a very generous donation of $500 had been made. They would like to express their sincere gratitude to the donor.

Due to COVID-19, the company’s entire work year has been canceled and the $500 will cover the 11 camel’s feed cost for an entire month.

HCC To Launch Free Job Skills Training Program

Hillsborough Community College is launching a free training program in partnership with Verizon to boost in-demand job skills and workplace connection. The program will have multiple offerings through the fall of 2022, and the first cohort will begin on Monday, September 14 and run through Saturday, October 31.

The innovative program will offer flexible learning formats, build industry experience and develop the most sought-after aptitudes needed for in-demand fields. Topics for the program include communication, problem-solving, collaboration, leadership, networking and more.

Individuals who complete the training will be paired with a mentor, job shadow and/or be placed in an internship with local companies. Limited need-based scholarships are available for unpaid intern placements.

For more information and registration, visit hccfl.edu/academics/lets-get-2-work.

Breast Cancer Event At Triple Creek

The Triple Creek Community located on Balm Riverview Rd. will be hosting a two-day, family-friendly breast cancer event from Saturday-Sunday, October 3-4.

The event will kick off with a pep rally on Saturday at 6 p.m. outside of the amenity center, which will also honor survivors of breast cancer by having a few local women speak of their experience followed by a mile walk with honorary luminaries.

Food trucks will also be at the event and raffle tickets will be available for various donated baskets as well as other items for sale. Fun activities for children will also be provided. A 5K event will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, followed by a small cocktail celebration.

The event is open to the public and anyone interested in joining the event will be warmly welcomed. For more information, visit triplecreekcommunity.com. All proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Abide Church Fall Market

Abide Church, situated at 6420 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be having a fall market on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale will include art, jewelry, crafts, baked goods, activities for kids and other food items.

Vendor spots are still available. Please contact Stephanie Kaye on 389-1981 for more details.

Easy Reflections Returns To Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (UMCSCC) welcomes back Easy Reflections on Friday, October 2. Easy Reflections is one of the area’s most popular duos, consisting of Don Larson and Maureen Fitzgerald. They perform a variety of genres, including folk, country, oldies, soft rock, blues and gospel.

Since reopening for concerts, UMCSCC has been employing a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including limiting capacity so concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to be sure of admittance.

A $5 donation is also requested at the door on the night of the concert.

United Methodist Women Celebrate 50 Years Of Providing Pecans

The United Methodist Women of New Hope United Methodist Church are celebrating their 50th year of providing the best, just-picked-and-shelled, fresh-from-the-grower pecans. In the last 25 years, they have donated over $400,000 to local and international missions, including ECHO, Metropolitan Ministries, Mary & Martha House and many others.

Along with pecans, the specialty items available include chocolate amaretto pecans, praline pecans and assortment tins. You can order in three ways from Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, November 1.

Visit www.pecansale.com, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or call Mary Baker between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on 643-4493. Pickup will be on Saturday and Monday, November 14 and 16, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center on N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Celebrating The Signing Of The U.S. Constitution

Local attorney Ashley Ivanov spoke this month about the United States Constitution to fourth grade students at Bell Shoals Baptist Academy. This lecture was in celebration and commemoration of the signing of the United States Constitution 233 years ago on September 17, 1787.

The students are learning about the Constitutional Convention, our Founding Fathers, the Bill of Rights and the three branches of our government.

“I was impressed by the students’ knowledge and desire to learn and know more about how our government functions,” commented Ivanov.

Each student was provided with a copy of the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

Summerfield Women’s Golf League

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association will begin their annual league play on Tuesday, October 6. New members are welcome to join, a club membership is not required. Membership is open to all women 18 years and older of amateur standing.

The purpose of the league is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game. The league consists of players at all skill levels. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, call Sandy at 671-1927.