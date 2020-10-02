The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has announced that it will reopen with a fall 2020 slate of live, in-person performances scheduled to take place beginning on Friday, October 2. The performances will only proceed if local health and safety conditions deem it is prudent to do so.

While emphasizing health and safety, such as mandating socially distanced seating configurations and the wearing of masks, the Straz Center hopes to bring the campus back to life with the introduction of programming opportunities that will utilize the Riverwalk Stage and the intimate Jaeb Theater to create experiences that feature an eclectic bunch of artists and welcome all members of the diverse community.

“The capacity in the Jaeb Theater and at the Riverwalk Stage will be limited,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi.

“We will be offering socially distanced table seating that will allow small groups of friends and family to enjoy the performances together in a safe and responsible way. Masks will be required, and additional safety protocols will be in place. I am overjoyed that performances are returning to our stages,” added Lisi.

The performances will be varied and fun to attend. First up is The Complete Works of William Shakespeare on Friday, October 2 and, Saturday, October 3 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. on the Riverwalk Stage. Tickets are $10 for tables seating up to four and $5 for tables seating up to two.

Get into the Halloween spirit with a visit to Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus on Thursday, October 29; Friday, October 30; Saturday, October 31; and Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee performance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

The show will be performed in the Jaeb Theater. Tickets are $99.50 for tables seating up to four and $55.50 for pairs of seats in the mezzanine.

Come see Opera Tampa’s The Witching Hour on Friday, October 30 at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on the Riverwalk Stage. Tickets are $10 for tables seating up to four and $5 for tables seating up to two.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org or by calling 229-7827.