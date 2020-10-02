The Osprey Observer staff is inviting residents to have a good time for a great cause this month—with COVID-19 restrictions in place—on Thursday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Osprey Observer’s Miles for Moffitt team, MaKEITHappen, will host a bingo night at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. in Valrico.

Tickets to the bingo night are $20 for five games and there will be a cash bar with food available to purchase from Rockstar Lobster’s food truck. The event will also feature a raffle and silent auction, with all proceeds going directly to Miles for Moffitt, Moffitt Cancer Center’s annual fundraiser.

The Miles for Moffitt event, which raised more than $1.3 million last year for cancer research, will look a little different this month than in the past. Rather than the traditional 5K event, which usually takes place in downtown Tampa with racers starting at AMALIE Arena and walking a route that includes time on Bayshore Blvd., the race on Saturday, October 24 will be virtual with participants creating their own socially distanced routes close to home.

Osprey Observer Billing Manager Terry Vassalotti has a personal reason for raising funds for Moffitt. Her husband, Keith, is receiving treatment at the Tampa center for melanoma.

“I could never begin to thank Moffitt enough for all they have done and continue to do for Keith,” said Vassalotti. “His journey began over three years ago and every staff member and volunteer has gone out of their way to be compassionate and understanding. I pray that they will always be at the forefront of the newest and best treatments, and that is why fundraising is so very important.”

This is the third year the Osprey Observer’s MaKEITHappen team is participating in Moffitt’s annual walk and 5K run. All proceeds from the event support lifesaving cancer research at Moffitt, where researchers are at the very front lines of the effort to defeat cancer.

Bullfrog Creek Owner Jamie Ratcliff is excited to be able to offer fundraising events to the community after COVID closures and is doing what he can to make his patrons safe, including offering indoor and outdoor seating and stringent cleaning.

It is not too late to join a team for Miles for Moffitt. To learn more, visit www.give.moffitt.org.

Doors will open for bingo night at 6:30 p.m. Email editor@ospreyobserver.com for reserved seating details; otherwise, seating is general admission.

For more information, call 657-2418. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico