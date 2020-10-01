Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 1, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since September 30 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (16 new cases) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having four new cases; Wimauma and Seffner each having three new cases; Brandon, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having two new cases; and Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, September 30: 2,660 cases

Riverview, October 1: 2,676↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, September 30: 2,663 cases

Brandon, October 1: 2,665↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, September 30: 1,248 cases

Ruskin, October 1: 1,250↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, September 30: 988 cases

Wimauma, October 1: 991↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, September 30: 1,169 cases

Valrico, October 1: 1,173↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, September 30: 405 cases

Sun City Center, October 1: 405, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, September 30: 345 cases

Apollo Beach, October 1: 347↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, September 30: 656 cases

Seffner, October 1: 659↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, September 30: 513 cases

Gibsonton, October 1: 512↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, September 30: 449 cases

Lithia, October 1: 450↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, September 30: 569 cases

Dover, October 1: 570↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

September 30: 11,653

October 1: 11,686

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

September 30: 42,034

October 1: 42,166

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

September 30: 698,051

October 1: 700,602

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

September 30: 646

October 1: 654

Total deaths of Florida residents:

September 30: 14,315

October 1: 14,444

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

September 30: 320,081

October 1: 321,688

Positive tests:

September 30: 42,034

October 1: 42,166

Negative tests:

September 30: 277,519

October 1: 278,994

Inconclusive tests:

September 30: 528

October 1: 528

Awaiting testing:

September 30: 421

October 1: 433

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

September 30: 5,308,344

October 1: 5,333,017

Positive tests:

September 30: 706,516

October 1: 709,144

Negative tests:

September 30: 4,594,668

October 1: 4,616,691

Inconclusive tests:

September 30: 7,160

October 1: 7,182

Awaiting testing:

September 30: 3,945

October 1: 3,949

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)