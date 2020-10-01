Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 1, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since September 30 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (16 new cases) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having four new cases; Wimauma and Seffner each having three new cases; Brandon, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having two new cases; and Lithia and Dover each having one new case.
Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, September 30: 2,660 cases
Riverview, October 1: 2,676↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, September 30: 2,663 cases
Brandon, October 1: 2,665↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, September 30: 1,248 cases
Ruskin, October 1: 1,250↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, September 30: 988 cases
Wimauma, October 1: 991↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, September 30: 1,169 cases
Valrico, October 1: 1,173↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, September 30: 405 cases
Sun City Center, October 1: 405, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, September 30: 345 cases
Apollo Beach, October 1: 347↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, September 30: 656 cases
Seffner, October 1: 659↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, September 30: 513 cases
Gibsonton, October 1: 512↓ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, September 30: 449 cases
Lithia, October 1: 450↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, September 30: 569 cases
Dover, October 1: 570↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
September 30: 11,653
October 1: 11,686
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
September 30: 42,034
October 1: 42,166
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
September 30: 698,051
October 1: 700,602
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
September 30: 646
October 1: 654
Total deaths of Florida residents:
September 30: 14,315
October 1: 14,444
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
September 30: 320,081
October 1: 321,688
Positive tests:
September 30: 42,034
October 1: 42,166
Negative tests:
September 30: 277,519
October 1: 278,994
Inconclusive tests:
September 30: 528
October 1: 528
Awaiting testing:
September 30: 421
October 1: 433
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
September 30: 5,308,344
October 1: 5,333,017
Positive tests:
September 30: 706,516
October 1: 709,144
Negative tests:
September 30: 4,594,668
October 1: 4,616,691
Inconclusive tests:
September 30: 7,160
October 1: 7,182
Awaiting testing:
September 30: 3,945
October 1: 3,949
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)