ZooTampa’s Creatures Of The Night

The return of Tampa Bay’s number one Halloween event, Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa, will take place for 11 select nights and times starting on Friday, October 2. Join this year’s newest Arachne the Spider Queen as she invites guests to enter into her world of webs consisting of outdoor unforgettable eerie frights and more.

The theme for this family-friendly event is around campfire tales and more. Prices for admission vary.

For more information, visit https://zootampa.org/events/. It is located at 1101 W. Sligh Ave. in Tampa. Call 935-8552.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Howl-O-Scream, The Fear Is In Your Eyes

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be hosting its 21st annual premier Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, during 18 nights every Friday through Sunday from September 25 to November 1. Physically distant frights will offer safe, ghoulish delight within its 335-acre park as guests will experience heart-pounding, unexpected fears and open-air scare zones.

Guests can also ride their favorite roller coasters in the dark or watch the Fiends Show, which stars Dr. Frankenstein and his frightful entourage. Times and prices for admission vary.

For more information, visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/howl-o-scream/reservations/. It is located at 10165 N. McKinley Dr. in Tampa. Call 884-4386.

Lighted Halloween Boat Parade

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), in partnership with Friends of the Riverwalk, will be presenting Tampa Bay’s first Halloween Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, October 24, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Individuals will get to see numerous boats decorated with lights in a fun Halloween theme as well as crews in costumes all parading along the Tampa Bay area.

Attendees can view this boat parade by land or water. Proceeds from the event will go towards the NPCF to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for pediatric cancer. Those who participate in the parade will automatically be registered for its Compete for the Best Boat competition.

For more information, visit https://nationalpcf.org/1st-annual-lighted-halloween-boat-parade/.

Heroes Paradise: A Nightmare On Knowles

A special Halloween event fun for all ages, the first annual Nightmare On Knowles event, will be coming to Heroes Paradise from Thursday to Sunday, October 22-October 25 and October 29-November 1. In order to better serve those in attendance, residents are asked to RSVP.

Make sure to visit https://heroesparadise.com, its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesParadise/ and its Instagram page @heroesparadisebrandon for updates. Heroes Paradise is located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon. Call 833-543-7637 to learn more.

Haunted River Tours With The Pirate Water Taxi

Sail along the Hillsborough River inside the Pirate Water Taxi’s Haunted River Tours to hear the tales of ghosts and more on select nights beginning on Friday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m.

The tours will take place aboard Captain Jack II. This family-friendly adventure welcomes all ages. Tickets start at $25.

For more information, visit www.piratewatertaxi.com/events/haunted-river-tour/. Call 223-7999.

UNDead In The Water At The American Victory Ship & Museum

Visit Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction, UNDead in the Water, at the American Victory Ship & Museum starting on Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Move through multiple decks of the historical World War II cargo ship with a blacklight flashlight and avoid being eaten by infected zombies while the Ripper Squad Decontamination Crew fights for humanity’s survival.

Admission prices vary.

For more information, visit www.undeadinthewater.com. It is located at 705 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Call 228-8766.

Drive-Thru Trunk-Or-Treat

Check out FishHawk Fellowship Church’s Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday, October 28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your family to this fun free event. An array of foods and other activities will be available.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/383254756406181. It is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Call 655-7431.