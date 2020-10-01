Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandra Murman of District 1, in partnership with CareerSource Tampa Bay, is hosting her annual County Job Fair. This year, due to the circumstances we live in, there is a twist to the job fair: it will be held virtually. Do not let that stop you from participating, as both potential employees and employers will be able to interact live during the job fair.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Employers can register at bit.ly/3ig8qQU. Organizers expect to have 50 employers participating with a variety of different positions.

Job seekers can register, create a profile and download a resume or fill out application at bit.ly/2R9DyFP.

There are also helpful YouTube tutorials for both employers and job seekers.

While this is a virtual job fair, the platform being used will make participants feel as though they are at a job fair in person. Both employers and job seekers will be live.

When you enter the website, you will enter a lobby and see a list of employers. You can click on the employer. It will then take you to their virtual booth where you can then see what jobs they have available. You can then apply for the job you like. Each employer will have people online that you can message and then have a live conversation with the employer.

Commissioner Murman said, “This virtual job fair offers both employers and job seekers across the county more opportunities and options.”

She added, “With many of our residents out of work and the challenge of face-to-face meetings, this will be another way to connect employers with potential employees safely.”

Commissioner Murman has held many job fairs over the years. Over 285 employers have provided opportunities for residents to find jobs. Over 2,400 job seekers have participated over the years. Both employers and job seekers have been complimentary on the ease of navigating the job fairs. Organizers expect this year to have a similar outcome, only in a different type of venue.

For more information, please call Commissioner Murman’s office at 272-5470.