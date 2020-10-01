Dr. Christina Paylan is a registered Republican. However, you will see her listed as an NPA (No Party Affiliation) on the ballot for the upcoming general election. “I do not believe in party labels,” explained Dr. Paylan.

Dr. Paylan is running for a seat in the Florida Senate in District 19. The district covers Hillsborough (East Tampa, Riverview, Gibsonton, Brandon, Apollo Beach and Ruskin) and Pinellas Counties (South St. Petersburg and Gulfport).

Dr. Paylan is a plastic surgeon. She is the daughter of immigrants, having come to the U.S. at the age of 8, and she came to Florida in 2001. She earned her medical degree from the University of Southern California and is trained as a trauma surgeon and then later as a plastic surgeon. She completed her fellowship training in plastic surgery and then later in critical care at Tampa General Hospital. Dr. Paylan opened her private practice in 2004.

Dr. Paylan is a first-time candidate. “I am not your everyday politician. I believe that there is gridlock in government and a lack of representation because lawyer after lawyer is elected to government instead of everyday citizens like soccer moms, accountants and waiters,” Dr. Paylan explained.

“I have already proven myself to be a leader. I created the East Tampa Chamber of Commerce to bring businesses together under one umbrella to better serve the communities in East Tampa,” said Dr. Paylan.

“I have begun mentorship programs in South St. Petersburg and East Tampa. These are designed to eliminate the pipeline to prison. I also started a first-ever system that will allow 70 percent ownership in the economically deprived Black and Brown communities,” added Dr. Paylan.

“My core platform issues relate to the court system. I believe that whether you are a small business owner or an individual, the court system has grown so corrupt that it has now become prohibitively costly to society. It is inefficient and self-serving. I vow to drain the swamp in the court system that is so prevalent in both Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties,” said Dr. Paylan.

For more information on Dr. Paylan, please visit www.paylan4statesenate.com.