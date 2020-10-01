Mike Owen, a Republican, is a small businessman running to represent the residents who live in Florida House of Representatives District 59. Owen was raised in Brandon and attended Burns Middle School and Bloomingdale High School.

Owen said, “Our community helped raise me and I want the opportunity to give back. I have operated a small business in our community for 15 years, which has been dedicated to helping individuals and small businesses navigate difficult times. Many of those experiences have shaped me into who I am today.”

“I am the only candidate in this race with significant business experience,” said Owen. “I have represented so many businesses and residents of our district, I understand the heartbeat of our community.”

When asked how his professional experience has prepared him for the job of representing the residents of District 59, Owen explained, “I have a focus on small business, property and estate planning law. I have handled many consumer protection issues and have been at the forefront of many serious issues our residents and small businesses have faced through good and bad economies. I have worked hard and treated people how I would want to be treated. I believe my background has prepared me for the difficult times we are facing.”

He added, “I have been a part of the fabric of this community since 1976, so the issues that our district faces are personal to me. I will aggressively fight for our community regardless of anyone’s party affiliation. I feel led to run and am not running to be the next career politician. I have deep roots in our community, attend ARISE Church in Brandon and have been blessed with a wonderful family.”

In addition to running a small business, Owen finds time to give back to the community. He has served on the boards of several local organizations, including the Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association Board of Directors, Angel Foundation Advisory Board, Center State Bank Advisory Board and the Tony and Bertha Saladino Tournament Committee.

Owen said, “If elected, I will serve honorably, I will make common sense decisions, I will listen and not finger point, I will always put our community first and I will not be a career politician.”

For more information, please visit https://votemichaelowen.com.