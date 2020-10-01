Andrew Warren, a Democrat, has been the Hillsborough State Attorney since 2016. Prior to being elected, Warren served as a federal prosecutor with the United States Department of Justice. His mission as Hillsborough State Attorney is to build a safer community while promoting justice and fairness for everyone.

He has fought to reform the local criminal justice system to make Hillsborough safer. Warren is married and has two children.

Visit https://www.andrewwarrenfl.com/.

Mike Perotti, a Republican, is a third-generation Tampa native. He has worked as a prosecutor and in private practice and he has worked for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for over 16 years.

He achieved the rank of colonel and has managed an annual budget over $40 million dollars and supervised a staff of over 1,600. He is married and has two daughters.

Visit https://mikeperotti.com.