Lynn Gray is running for re-election on the Hillsborough County School Board in District 7, a countywide seat. Gray has been an experienced teacher and instructional leader for over 26 years.

Gray also owns her own business called Take…The First Step, and is the president of a nonprofit youth/adult fitness advocacy club called Take…The First Step Club.

Visit https://lynngrayforschoolboard.com.

Sally Harris is running for a position on the Hillsborough County School Board in District 7, a countywide seat. Harris previously served on the school board from 2014-2018. She is the mother of four children and raised over 30 foster children.

She has operated a nationally accredited preschool for more than 30 years and was a career occupational specialist for Hillsborough County Public Schools for 18 years.

Visit https://www.sallyharris.com.