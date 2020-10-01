District 1

Harry Cohen, a Democrat, is running for a seat on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners in District 1. Cohen served for eight years on the Tampa City Council. Cohen was born in Tampa and he has dedicated his life to a career in public service.

A lawyer, Cohen served as the chief deputy clerk of the Circuit Court of Hillsborough County from 2005-2011.

Visit https://www.harry2020.com.

Scott Levinson, a Republican, is running for a seat on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners in District 1. Levinson is a Tampa native and small business owner with over 20 years of experience.

He is an active volunteer in the community and has served as the executive director of Tampa Bay Youth Football since 2016.

Visit http://votelevinson.com.

District 6

Pat Kemp, a Democrat, is running for re-election for a seat on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners in District 6. This is a countywide seat. Kemp has more than three decades of public service in Hillsborough County and she is an attorney.

She worked in private practice and for Bay Area Legal Services. As a journalist, she served as a news director and a radio talk show host at WUSF and WMNF.

Visit https://votepatkemp.com.

Sandra Murman, a Republican, is running for a seat on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners in District 6. Murman currently serves as a member representing District 1.

Due to term limits, Murman cannot run for that seat. She was first elected to the County Commission in 2010. Murman served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1996-2004.

Visit https://www.votesandymurman.com/.