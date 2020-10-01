Monique Scott is running for the position of county judge in Group 7. Scott has worked as a teacher, a law enforcement officer and prosecutor, and she is active in both professional associations and as a volunteer with local organizations. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida and Stetson Law School. She is married and has one son.

Visit https://scott4judge.com.

Bill Yanger is running for the position of county judge in Group 7. Yanger has spent the last 34 years serving his community and the residents of Hillsborough County. He is a graduate of the University of Florida and South Texas College of Law and is the founder of Yanger Law Group, P.A. He was born and raised in Tampa, where he and his wife, Sherry, raised their children.

Visit https://yangerforjudge.com.