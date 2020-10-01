Bob ‘Coach’ Henriquez, a Democrat, is the Hillsborough County property appraiser running for re-election. Henriquez is a fifth-generation Floridian who was born and raised in Tampa. Prior to becoming the Hillsborough County property appraiser, he served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2006.
Henriquez is married to Carrie and they have one son and two daughters.
Visit http://www.vote4coachbob.com.
D.C. Goutoufas, a Republican, is running for the position of Hillsborough County property appraiser. Goutoufas was a banker, entrepreneur and an adjunct professor with the University of South Florida.
Goutoufas has very deep roots in Tampa and is a fourth-generation Tampa native. He is committed to the community and has served on several government and nonprofit boards.
Visit https://goutoufas.com.