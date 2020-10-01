Chad Chronister, a Republican, is running for re-election as the Hillsborough County Sheriff. Chronister is a veteran law enforcement officer who has served the community at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office since 1992. His civic associations include board membership positions with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries. Chronister is married and has two sons.

Visit https://chadchronister.com.

Ron McMullen, a Non-Party Affiliated candidate, is running to become Hillsborough County Sheriff. McMullen is a 30-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department. McMullen is the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27, where he has been a board member for over 15 years. McMullen graduated from Brandon High School and resides in FishHawk Ranch. He has one son.

Visit https://ronmcmullen.com.

Gary Pruitt, a Democrat, is running to become Hillsborough County Sheriff. Pruitt is a seasoned law enforcement professional who retired after 25 years of dedicated service with the Tampa Police Department. Since retiring in 2015, he has devoted his retirement to serving others while trying to make Hillsborough County a better place.

Visit https://www.votegarypruitt.com.