Nancy Millan, a Democrat, is running to become the Hillsborough County tax collector. Millan has worked in the Tax Collector Office for 30 years. She is a Certified Florida Collector Assistant with several certifications, the chairwoman of the Florida West Coast Credit Union Board of Directors and a member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Hispanic Advisory Council.

T.K. Matthew, a Republican, is running for the position of Hillsborough tax collector. Matthew is a businessman with 20 years of experience. In addition to working in business, Matthew worked for four years in the Tax Collector Office. Matthew is active in the community. He is married and has two sons.

