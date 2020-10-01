District 57

Mike Beltran is a Republican running for re-election to represent the residents in Florida House District 57. Beltran is a practicing attorney. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he served as a law clerk for a federal judge. He also serves on the Judicial Nominating Committee for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. He is married to Hope and together they have two sons.

Visit https://electmikebeltran.com.

Scott Hottenstein, or Mr. H as he is known, is a Democrat running to represent District 57. Hottenstein graduated from the Naval Academy and served a number of years and was deployed several times. Hottenstein is a middle school civics teacher. He is married to Laura and they have two sons.

Visit https://www.mrh4fl57.com.

District 59

Mike Owen is a Republican running to represent District 59. Owen is a small business lawyer with a focus on small business, property and estate planning law. He grew up in the Brandon area, and he serves on several local boards, including Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association.

Visit https://votemichaelowen.com.

Andrew Learned is a Democrat running to represent District 59. Learned is a small business owner, veteran Navy officer and a Brandon native. Learned continues to serve as a reservist with Special Operations Command Central out of MacDill Air Force Base. He is an active volunteer with the Camp Cristina YMCA.

Visit https://andrewlearned.com.