District 19

Darryl Rouson, a Democrat, is running for state senate re-election in District 19. Rouson has represented the district since 2016. He has a passion for reforming the criminal justice system in Florida, increasing funding for substance use and mental health issues and creating innovative solutions to transportation issues. Rouson is an attorney with the Rubenstein Law Group. He is married and has five sons.

Visit https://darrylrouson.com.

Christina Paylan, a Non-Party Affiliated candidate, is running for state senate to represent District 19. She is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who was born in Istanbul, Turkey. She came to the United States when she was a child.

Visit https://www.paylan4statesenate.com.

District 21

Jim Boyd, a Republican, is running for state senate to represent District 21. Boyd served for eight years in the Florida House. Boyd is CEO of Boyd Insurance and Investment Services. He is a graduate of Florida State University. He and his wife of 37 years, Sandy, live in Bradenton, and their adult children, Ansley and Austin, both reside in Manatee County with their families.

Visit www.boydforflorida.com.

Anthony Eldon, a Democrat, is running for state senate to represent District 21. He is a public school teacher and business owner. His platform includes attracting small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering statewide grants.

A portion of the statewide funding will be dedicated specifically to Black and Brown Floridians as well as expanded Medicare.

Visit https://tonyforflorida.com/.