U.S. House of Representatives District 15

Alan Cohn, a Democrat, is running for U.S. House in District 15. Cohn received his bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University in 1985. His professional career includes working as an investigative reporter, and he was awarded the Peabody Award. Cohn was a 2014 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 15th Congressional District of Florida.

Visit https://alancohnforcongress.com.

Scott Franklin, a Republican, is running for U.S. House in District 15. He was a naval aviator in the U.S. Navy for 26 years and he has owned and operated a small business in Lakeland for 20 years. He and his wife of nearly 30 years, Amy, have three adult children: Amanda, Will and Sarah. Scott is dedicated to his community, and he is involved in a number of organizations.

Visit https://www.votescottfranklin.com.

U.S. House of Representatives District 16

Margaret Good, a Democrat, is running for U.S. House in District 16. Good is a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 72. She received her law degree from the University of Florida. Her career experience includes working as an attorney and at the Florida Agricultural Center, and she has served as the Democratic Ranking Member for the Health Market Reform Subcommittee.

Visit https://margaretgood.com.

Vern Buchanan, a Republican, is the current U.S. House Representative for District 16. Buchanan has represented the district since 2013. He is a self-made businessman. Buchanan is a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, a chairman of the Tax Policy Subcommittee and he also serves on the subcommittees that oversee Social Security and Medicare.

Visit https://www.vernbuchanan.com.