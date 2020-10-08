Hillsborough County is gathering input from the public about the new Riverview/Alafia Conservation Park and roadway improvements in the area. In place of in-person public forums, which have been suspended due to COVID-19, this virtual engagement is being conducted to get input from residents.

In front of the conservation park, a proposed new roundabout will direct traffic on Riverview Dr. and provide safe access to the park.

“Roundabout intersections have proven to be safer in areas like the one being proposed,” said Hillsborough County’s Chris Wilkerson. “The Riverview Dr. intersection improvement is in keeping with Vision Zero principles, which seek to design roadways that are safer for all users.”

The new park will be a passive park with most of its natural features left undisturbed.

According to Wilkerson, park amenities will include a wooded picnic area with shelters and restrooms, paved parking, a walking trail and an observation tower to provide scenic views of the Alafia River. A vegetative buffer with trees will be planted along the western edge of the property between the park and nearby residences. Open areas will be planted with native species. The park will be operational from sunrise to sunset.

Additionally, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners has approved two public art projects for this location. One will be installed within the park and the other will be installed at the center of the roundabout on Riverview Dr.

The artwork will consist of sculptures with historical/cultural significance. Public art in roundabouts enrich the beauty of the roadway system and its surroundings, and it can help calm traffic and contribute to local gateway opportunities.

The public will have the opportunity to review project details and offer input via a digital comment submission. Public commenting for this project closes on Tuesday, October 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Residents can participate in the virtual public engagement at HCFLGov.net/HCEngage until Tuesday, October 13.

Public input will also be taken by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those who prefer to provide a comment by phone may call Hillsborough County Public Works at 635-5400.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities who need reasonable accommodations to effectively participate in this meeting, and those seeking an interpreter, are asked to contact the ADA coordinator by calling 276-8401, calling 711 or emailing lobuec@hcflgov.net at least three (3) business days in advance of the need for reasonable accommodation.

This meeting is closed captioned for the deaf and hard of hearing.