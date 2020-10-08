Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Glazer Vision Foundation Unveils Glasses For All Children Mural

The Glazer Vision Foundation, Armature Works and Pep Rally Inc. have partnered in the creation of a new mural at Armature Works within the Heights District.

The mural, located on the northern end of the property, showcases the Glazer Vision Foundation’s mission of providing ‘Glasses For All Children’ and honors the legacy of the late Malcolm Glazer, who attributed his first pair of prescription glasses to an enhanced ability to learn and succeed.

The community can join the cause through the foundation’s #OneShareOnePair initiative. By sharing a photo of the mural, a selfie with the mural or a selfie wearing any type of glasses; tagging @glazervisionfdn; and using the hashtag #OneShareOnePair, the Glazer Vision Foundation will provide a child with a free eye exam and glasses.

To date, the foundation has provided more than 100,000 free eye screenings and 20,000 free prescription glasses to children.

Riverview Goodwill Industries Job Connection

The Goodwill Industries store in Riverview would like to introduce its Job Connection Center. The Job Connection Center provides free services to job seekers, helping them access resources and develop skills that can lead to greater employment success.

It also offers computer access, assistance with cover letter and resume development and skill builder workshops on topics such as job-seeking techniques, mastering the interview and digital literacy.

In addition, the Job Connection Center is a place for job seekers or others to get answers regarding resources such as where to find childcare, housing, food, education and unemployment benefits.

The Riverview Goodwill Job Connection Center can be found at 10739 Big Bend Rd. Visit www.jobconnection.org or call 302-9405 for additional information.

Noh Hassle Bookkeeping Donates To Local School

The staff at Noh Hassle Bookkeeping recently saw a need at a local school and reacted. The team collected boxes of school supplies and donated them to Creative World’s Riverview location last month.

Noh Hassle Bookkeeping is a bookkeeping and accounting practice with 31 years of experience and a staff of Advance Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors on all platforms. The firm handles all facets of bookkeeping and accounting needs outside of the year-end tax return and can provide accounts receivable, accounts payable, sales tax and payroll with full HR services.

“We customized packages to meet the needs of each client, as no one company is the same,” said Owner Kimberly Noh. “We work with small to midsize businesses and specialize in construction, legal, e-commerce, real estate and professional services and offer a hassle-free approach to allow the client do what they do best while we do the rest, putting the clients minds at ease.”

For more information, call 671-3228 or visit www.inthenoh.com. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://calendly.com/nhb-kim.

Summerfield Women’s Golf League

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association will begin their annual league play on Tuesday, October 6. New members are welcome to join, a club membership is not required. Membership is open to all women 18 years and older of amateur standing.

The purpose of the league is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game. The league consists of players at all skill levels. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, call Sandy at 671-1927.

Virtuoso Pianist In Concert At United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center welcomes the amazingly talented pianist Bobby van Deusen for a concert on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

Van Deusen started studying piano at age 9 and has continued playing throughout his life, including studying at Ohio State University and playing with jazz greats such as Pete Fountain, Al Hirt and The Dukes.

Most recently, in 2019, Van Deusen won the senior division of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, so it appears that he has not slowed down and, if anything, is getting better with age.

A donation of $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert. Bring your mask and be ready to enjoy this concert in a safe environment.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is located on 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. To learn more about it please visit its website at www.sccumc.com.

Virtual School Board Candidates Debate

Hillsborough County voters will have an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for the school board this month. There will be a Virtual Hillsborough School Board District 7 Debate on Friday, October 9 from 7-8 p.m.

Teaching for the Culture will livestream the event on Facebook and YouTube. If you have questions for the candidates, please send them to receipts@teachingfortheculture.com or comment live during the event.

Teaching for the Culture is a movement to spark positive change within our education system, inside and out of the system. More information is available at www.teachingfortheculture.com.

Abide Church Fall Market

Abide Church, situated at 6420 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be having a fall market on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale will include art, jewelry, crafts, baked goods, activities for kids and other food items.

Vendor spots are still available. Please contact Stephanie Kaye on 389-1981 for more details.

United Methodist Women Celebrate 50 Years Of Providing Pecans

The United Methodist Women of New Hope United Methodist Church are celebrating their 50th year of providing the best, just-picked-and-shelled, fresh-from-the-grower pecans. In the last 25 years, they have donated over $400,000 to local and international missions, including ECHO, Metropolitan Ministries, Mary & Martha House and many others.

Along with pecans, the specialty items available include chocolate amaretto pecans, praline pecans and assortment tins. You can order in three ways from Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, November 1.

Visit www.pecansale.com, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or call Mary Baker between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on 643-4493. Pickup will be on Saturday and Monday, November 14 and 16, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center on N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

BayCare Named One Of 50 Companies That Care

BayCare Health Systems has been named one of the top companies in the United States by Great Place To Work and People for supporting team members and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of how our team members have stepped up and served our community during COVID-19 and it’s wonderful to see others recognize their effort too,” said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. “We have strived from the start of this pandemic to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, physicians and our community.”

BayCare was one of the first health systems in West Central Florida to launch multiple drive-through testing sites across the region and worked with local health leaders and government officials to address the impact of the virus on long-term care facilities.

Celebrating The Signing Of The U.S. Constitution

Local attorney Ashley Ivanov spoke this month about the United States Constitution to fourth grade students at Bell Shoals Baptist Academy. This lecture was in celebration and commemoration of the signing of the United States Constitution 233 years ago on September 17, 1787.

The students are learning about the Constitutional Convention, our Founding Fathers, the Bill of Rights and the three branches of our government.

“I was impressed by the students’ knowledge and desire to learn and know more about how our government functions,” commented Ivanov.

Each student was provided with a copy of the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence.