Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 7, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach and Gibsonton.

Since October 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having six new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Lithia having two new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 6: 2,716 cases

Riverview, October 7: 2,724↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 6: 2,706 cases

Brandon, October 7: 2,712↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 6: 1,268 cases

Ruskin, October 7: 1,273↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 6: 1,001 cases

Wimauma, October 7: 1,002↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 6: 1,213 cases

Valrico, October 7: 1,217↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 6: 417 cases

Sun City Center, October 7: 418↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 6: 354 cases

Apollo Beach, October 7: 354, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 6: 670 cases

Seffner, October 7: 671↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 6: 521 cases

Gibsonton, October 7: 521, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 6: 465 cases

Lithia, October 7: 467↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 6: 587 cases

Dover, October 7: 592↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 6: 11,906

October 7: 11,939

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 6: 42,948

October 7: 43,084

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 6: 711,358

October 7: 713,902

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 6: 669

October 7: 675

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 6: 14,767

October 7: 14,904

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 6: 328,840

October 7: 330,208

Positive tests:

October 6: 42,948

October 7: 43,084

Negative tests:

October 6: 285,365

October 7: 286,598

Inconclusive tests:

October 6: 527

October 7: 526

Awaiting testing:

October 6: 464

October 7: 471

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 6: 5,440,799

October 7: 5,466,927

Positive tests:

October 6: 720,125

October 7: 722,707

Negative tests:

October 6: 4,713,453

October 7: 4,737,004

Inconclusive tests:

October 6: 7,221

October 7: 7,216

Awaiting testing:

October 6: 4,043

October 7: 4,052

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)