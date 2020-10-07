Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 7, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach and Gibsonton.

Since October 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having six new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Lithia having two new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 6: 2,716 cases
Riverview, October 7: 2,724↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 6: 2,706 cases
Brandon, October 7: 2,712↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 6: 1,268 cases
Ruskin, October 7: 1,273↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 6: 1,001 cases
Wimauma, October 7: 1,002↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 6: 1,213 cases
Valrico, October 7: 1,217↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 6: 417 cases
Sun City Center, October 7: 418↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 6: 354 cases
Apollo Beach, October 7: 354, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 6: 670 cases
Seffner, October 7: 671↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 6: 521 cases
Gibsonton, October 7: 521, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 6: 465 cases
Lithia, October 7: 467↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 6: 587 cases
Dover, October 7: 592↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 6: 11,906
October 7: 11,939

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 6: 42,948
October 7: 43,084

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 6: 711,358
October 7: 713,902

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 6: 669
October 7: 675

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 6: 14,767
October 7: 14,904

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 6: 328,840
October 7: 330,208

Positive tests:
October 6: 42,948
October 7: 43,084

Negative tests:
October 6: 285,365
October 7: 286,598

Inconclusive tests:
October 6: 527
October 7: 526

Awaiting testing:
October 6: 464
October 7: 471

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 6: 5,440,799
October 7: 5,466,927

Positive tests:
October 6: 720,125
October 7: 722,707

Negative tests:
October 6: 4,713,453
October 7: 4,737,004

Inconclusive tests:
October 6: 7,221
October 7: 7,216

Awaiting testing:
October 6: 4,043
October 7: 4,052

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

