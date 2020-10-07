Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 7, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach and Gibsonton.
Since October 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having six new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Lithia having two new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Seffner each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 6: 2,716 cases
Riverview, October 7: 2,724↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 6: 2,706 cases
Brandon, October 7: 2,712↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 6: 1,268 cases
Ruskin, October 7: 1,273↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 6: 1,001 cases
Wimauma, October 7: 1,002↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 6: 1,213 cases
Valrico, October 7: 1,217↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 6: 417 cases
Sun City Center, October 7: 418↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 6: 354 cases
Apollo Beach, October 7: 354, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 6: 670 cases
Seffner, October 7: 671↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 6: 521 cases
Gibsonton, October 7: 521, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 6: 465 cases
Lithia, October 7: 467↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 6: 587 cases
Dover, October 7: 592↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 6: 11,906
October 7: 11,939
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 6: 42,948
October 7: 43,084
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 6: 711,358
October 7: 713,902
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 6: 669
October 7: 675
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 6: 14,767
October 7: 14,904
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 6: 328,840
October 7: 330,208
Positive tests:
October 6: 42,948
October 7: 43,084
Negative tests:
October 6: 285,365
October 7: 286,598
Inconclusive tests:
October 6: 527
October 7: 526
Awaiting testing:
October 6: 464
October 7: 471
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 6: 5,440,799
October 7: 5,466,927
Positive tests:
October 6: 720,125
October 7: 722,707
Negative tests:
October 6: 4,713,453
October 7: 4,737,004
Inconclusive tests:
October 6: 7,221
October 7: 7,216
Awaiting testing:
October 6: 4,043
October 7: 4,052
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)