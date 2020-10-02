Edited by Jenny Bennett

Women’s Care Florida Welcomes Melissa Greenwood

Women’s Care Florida is excited to welcome Melissa Greenwood, APRN to its practice. Greenwood is an advanced registered nurse practitioner with over 20 years experience who provides a full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological care as well as promoting general wellness. Greenwood is now seeing patients at its offices in Brandon and Gibsonton.

To schedule an appointment with any provider, call 681-9171.

Heath Wealth Management Welcomes New Licensed Administrative Assistant

Heath Wealth Management LLC is happy to announce the newest addition to the team, Will Heath, as the new licensed administrative assistant. Will joined the team after completing his Series 7 – General Securities license and plans to pursue his CFP designation while working and learning alongside Elijah Heath.

Will started his higher education at Florida Gulf Coast University before transferring to the University of South Florida, where he graduated in the Fall of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Heath Wealth Management, a statewide leader in financial planning, is led by Elijah, who has over 20 years of experience as a financial professional. Heath Wealth Management invests time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially over your lifetime.

For appointments and additional information, visit HeathWealth.com, visit on Facebook @HeathWealthMgmt or call 556-7171.

Canine Cabana Takes Dog Baths To Exceptional Level

Canine Cabana recognized one of its team members, Gabby Velosa, for becoming a certified groom technician. The techniques learned, including safe handling practices, canine psychology and recognizing skin and coat health concerns, set a foundation of skills based on the American Kennel Club’s breed standards.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the services that we offer to continue to provide an exceptional level of care. We recognized that we could dramatically improve the quality of our bathing services by seeking professional groom tech training for our team,” said Co-Owner Angie Pickren.

Canine Cabana is a premium pet care facility, offering overnight accommodations, fun and engaging daycare for all dogs and positive proven training. Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canines’ physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both the dogs and the owners who love them.

Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview. Please contact Angie Pickren at 672-9663 or email her at angie@caninecabana.biz.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Now Carrying Oasis Health Products

Southwest Florida Rheumatology now carries the leading brand of over-the-counter nutritional products developed specifically for patients from Oasis Health. These products are ‘Formulated by Rheumatologists, for Patients’ to deliver a natural, preventative approach as part of their overall wellness plan.

Oasis products are third-party tested at multiple levels for purity with verified sourcing and domestic manufacturing.

This portfolio of supplements, topicals and broad spectrum hemp formulations help patients achieve goals under the guidance of Southwest Florida Rheumatology’s physicians and provide the right balance needed to support optimal health and well-being.

The Rustic Door Decor And More Adds Second Location In RiverHills Plaza

Owners Linda Dorremocea and Carmen Hutchison, who are daughter and mother, are very proud to add a second location of their Rustic Door Decor home store. The new store is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The stores have been described as “cozy, comforting, with a feeling of being home” by patrons.

Dorremocea and Hutchison are proud to provide quality furniture that is hand-painted in their shop, handmade wood signs and jewelry, locally made soy candles as well as well-known brand lines. They carry a mixture of farmhouse, vintage, cottage, French country and mid-century modern decor, so you’re sure to find something to fit your taste.

Locally sourced sweet treats can also be found there, including raw honey, jellies and traditional toffee.

The Rustic Door Decor is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information can be found on Facebook @TheRusticDoorValrico or by calling 657-DOOR.

Boutique-Style Meat Market Opens

Ray and Nicole Reed are very excited to introduce Heights Meat Market – Brandon to the area. It is a premium quality, boutique-style meat market serving all premium meat, seafood and exotics needs with knowledgeable staff to help guide you through your shopping experience.

It is proud to offer Snake River Farms American Wagyu, Villari Foods pork and chicken and delicious charcuterie options. Barbeque spices, rubs and grilling accessories are also available to complement your selection.

Heights Meat Market is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is located at 1019 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, opposite of Plaza Bella. Visit its Facebook page @heightsmeatmarket or www.heightsmeatmarket.com/brandon for more details.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting Here To Assist Your Career

Latoya Cave started her business after transitioning from the Navy to a post military career and experiencing the stress and frustration that it can bring and the needs job seekers face.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting assists mid to high-level career professionals with building career confidence and success in their career journeys by offering professional resume writing services, consulting clients on career path clarity and providing strategies to set its clients apart in the ever-changing job market.

It truly cares about helping each client highlight their strengths and skills on paper show that they can show up confidently in person. Other services include cover letters, reference page and LinkedIn optimization.

One-on-one consultations are conducted by phone, inquiring clients can contact Cave via email at firstleapwc@gmail.com, through the website at www.1stleapworkforce.com or on the Facebook page @1stleapllc.

Rockstar Lobster Joining Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce that Rockstar Lobster food truck has decided to permanently park its truck at its location on 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Rockstar Lobster’s hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 12 Noon-9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 Noon-8 p.m.

Edward Jones Offers Free Seminars Via Zoom

Financial advisor Mike Sakr is offering two free seminars this fall to help you plan for your future. College, Getting There from Here will cover questions on saving strategies for college and discuss the features and benefits of various educational savings plans.

This seminar starts on Monday, October 1 at 6 p.m. via Zoom; meeting ID 249 923 2630, passcode 392023.

Tax-free Investing: It’s not What You Make, It’s what You Keep will help you discover several strategies that can help reduce your tax burden. You will learn about tax advantage investments, tax-free investment returns, purchasing municipal bonds and how tax-free investing can help you achieve your goals.

The seminar is on Zoom, every Monday beginning October 1 at 9 a.m. and every Wednesday beginning Wednesday, October 3 at 7 p.m.; meeting ID 249 923 2630, passcode 392023.

Mike Sakr is the financial advisor at Edward Jones at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201 in the Park Square area of FishHawk Ranch. Additional information can be found on Edwardjones.com or by calling 657-2078.

Jubilee Gymnastics Offering Ninja Warrior Classes

Marybeth Wang, the owner of Jubilee Gymnastics, is excited to introduce her Ninja Warrior classes. Jubilee Gymnastics opened in 2013 and has expanded to include a variety of classes for all age groups, including tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, preschool classes and now ninja warrior.

Wang is a former competitive gymnast and is a USA Gymnastics instructor and member, she holds a USAG safety certificate. Jubilee Gymnastics aims to build your child’s self-esteem and strength through gymnastics and ninja warrior obstacles, directing their energy in a fun and positive way.

Emphasis is on the joy of movement, helping children gain confidence and connecting with the community. Jubilee Gymnastics also offers a free trial and ongoing registration.

Jubilee Gymnastics can be found at 89 7th Ave NE. in Ruskin. Visit its website, www.jubileegym.com, or call 863-1168 for additional information.

Training Classes For Your Pandemic Puppy At Canine Cabana

Canine Cabana wants to help you and your pandemic puppy with the crucial training they need within their first year of life and offers several training and daycare programs to help with this. Canine Cabana’s training programs set foundational skills to help each dog become a well-mannered, healthy and happy dog.

Its puppy socialization program is a five-day program that customizes your puppy’s needs, including leash walking, bite inhibition, crate training, potty habits and more. After graduating from the Puppy Socialization program, your puppy can enter into its Cabana Manners program; this obedience training is designed to help develop a positive and fun relationship with your dog and family.

To review your dog training needs, email info@caninecabana.biz or call 672-9663.

Canine Cabana also offers traditional and enrichment daycare options. More information can be found at https://caninecabana.biz/.

Velox Insurance Has Moved

Velox Insurance has relocated to 9422 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Insurance products offered include ATV, auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, condo, homeowners, landlord, renter, commercial auto and general liability. Velox Insurance also uses state-of-the-art technology that allows it to quickly compare multiple insurance rates.

To get a quote or find out more, information visit veloxinsurance.com or call 425-5115. The office is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tower Radiology And openDoctor Partner For Online Scheduling

Scheduling an appointment at Tower Radiology just got easier with a new online scheduling experience through the openDoctor platform. The new online feature is available 24/7 and provides appointment confirmation and paperless preregistration.

To enroll, please contact Christie McCarty at 253-2721 ext.1950 or email csmccarty@TowerRadiologyCenters.com.

Florida Digestive Health Opens Brandon Location

Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently opened a new care center location in Brandon. Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, the gastroenterologist leading the practice, is the only GI physician in the area performing a highly specialized endoscopic ultrasonography procedure for patients.

Dr. Dedania has privileges at Brandon regional Hospital and will be performing procedures at Brandon Surgery Center.

Forever Young Aesthetics Coming To Valrico

The founder of Forever Young Aesthetics in South Tampa, Rick Young, CRNA, will be in Valrico on the first Thursday of every month. Young, a talented and trusted aesthetician, is a leader in the field who owes his reputation to a highly personalized and meticulous approach.

Starting on Thursday, September 3 appointments will be available at Deliz Dental Studio on 2448 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

To schedule an appointment call 353-0023 or visit foreveryoungtampa.com.