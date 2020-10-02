River Hills Country Club has seen many upgrades since its new management team came on board last September.

“Since acquiring the club, the association has upgraded almost every aspect of its facilities, equipment, products and services,” said General Manager Bob Swezey.

The changes include a dramatic refurbishment of the clubhouse, a new playground, improvements in the swimming pools, the reopening of more than four miles of nature trails along the Alafia River, a complete resurfacing of the eight tennis courts and a major revitalization of the golf course.

“The food and beverage operations offer members and their guests a delightful menu and a distinctive experience with member satisfaction and support exceeding our expectations,” said Swezey.

Even River Hills Association President Paul Brooks is thrilled with all the great changes and enhancements that have been taking place at the club.

“The most significant positive change has been in the culture of our membership,” Brooks said. “Every resident of River Hills now has privileges at River Hills Country Club. The corresponding increase of energy and involvement has been fun to see. Even in the face of the pandemic’s challenges, our golf and tennis membership has grown significantly as members have invited their friends to experience River Hills Country Club. This culture of friends inviting friends is exactly the culture we had hoped to create.”

In response to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the club launched its River Hills Cares initiative.

“During the time our facilities were closed to the public, our staff organized and our members funded a program that raised almost $10,000 in donations where seven local restaurants and the club shared and provided over 1,000 meals to frontline healthcare workers in our local hospitals,” Swezey said. “The club split the donations with local restaurants to assist them in a time of need with this program to serve others.”

Members also organized a graduation celebration and parade and hosted a food drive for Seeds of Hope.

Swezey and his team hope the club continues to grow and offer its members more opportunities in the coming year.

“We want to be known as a club that is inviting and attractive to all members and their guests,” Swezey said.

To learn more about River Hills Country Club, visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com. The club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.