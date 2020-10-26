Edited by Jenny Bennett

Women’s Care Florida Welcomes Melissa Greenwood

Women’s Care Florida is excited to welcome Melissa Greenwood, APRN to its practice. Greenwood is an advanced registered nurse practitioner with over 20 years experience who provides a full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological care as well as promoting general wellness. Greenwood is now seeing patients at its offices in Brandon and Gibsonton.

To schedule an appointment with any provider, call 681-9171.

Popular Chick-N-Bones Cafe & Catering Co. Under New Ownership

Peter and Tina Madsen, founders of Fresh Original Food, a local catering and meal prep service, are excited to announce the purchase of Chick-N-Bones Cafe & Catering Co. from its founders, Don and Danita Boyer. The cafe has been serving the Brandon community fresh and delicious flame-broiled chicken, ribs, Latin-style pork, salads and sandwiches for the last 23 years.

“Tina and I became fans of Chick-N-Bones back in ‘99 and were thrilled when Don offered to transition this great business from his family to ours,” said Peter.

Danita is remaining as a key part of the cafe throughout the business transition, as will long-term employee Jose Rodriguez.

“We look forward to many more years of serving the community through all three food-related businesses.”

Essentials Of Brandon Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Essentials of Brandon has certainly grown over the last 10 years, not only by expanding its staff but also by expanding the services offered in an attempt to stay relevant and up to date on the latest trends for both health and beauty.

Essentials started out with two stylist chairs when it moved to this location, and after two years it out grew that space and added five additional stylist chairs, and in 2018 it introduced the newest addition to its 6000 sq. ft. spa, a beautiful hair suite that allows its hair stylist to assist clients by offering a wide variety of hair services.

Essentials of Brandon is incredibly thankful to its clients and their continued support over the last 10 years. A lot of its success stems from being available to its clients at all hours of the day each week.

Giving its clients flexibility to schedule appointments at their leisure, it is open seven days a week, with scheduling appointments available, from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Essentials of Brandon is located at 3405 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Visit www.brandonessentials.com to find out more or call 681-1110 to schedule an appointment.

Boutique-Style Meat Market Opens

Ray and Nicole Reed are very excited to introduce Heights Meat Market – Brandon to the area. It is a premium quality, boutique-style meat market serving all premium meat, seafood and exotics needs with knowledgeable staff to help guide you through your shopping experience.

It is proud to offer Snake River Farms American Wagyu, Villari Foods pork and chicken and delicious charcuterie options. Barbeque spices, rubs and grilling accessories are also available to complement your selection.

Heights Meat Market is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is located at 1019 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, opposite of Plaza Bella. Visit its Facebook page @heightsmeatmarket or www.heightsmeatmarket.com/brandon for more details.

Creative Junk Therapy Grand Reopening

Creative Junk Therapy is a start-up nonprofit creative reuse center that promotes creative expression, environmental awareness and community engagement through education, reuse and the arts.

Its new location is at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and a grand reopening celebration will be held on Saturday, November 28.

For more information, email creativejunktherapy@outlook.com.

Training Classes For Your Pandemic Puppy At Canine Cabana

Canine Cabana wants to help you and your pandemic puppy with the crucial training they need within their first year of life and offers several training and daycare programs to help with this. Canine Cabana’s training programs set foundational skills to help each dog become a well-mannered, healthy and happy dog.

Its puppy socialization program is a five-day program that customizes your puppy’s needs, including leash walking, bite inhibition, crate training, potty habits and more. After graduating from the Puppy Socialization program, your puppy can enter into its Cabana Manners program; this obedience training is designed to help develop a positive and fun relationship with your dog and family.

To review your dog training needs, email info@caninecabana.biz or call 672-9663.

Canine Cabana also offers traditional and enrichment daycare options. More information can be found at https://caninecabana.biz/.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Now Carrying Oasis Health Products

Southwest Florida Rheumatology now carries the leading brand of over-the-counter nutritional products developed specifically for patients from Oasis Health. These products are ‘Formulated by Rheumatologists, for Patients’ to deliver a natural, preventative approach as part of their overall wellness plan.

Oasis products are third-party tested at multiple levels for purity with verified sourcing and domestic manufacturing.

This portfolio of supplements, topicals and broad spectrum hemp formulations help patients achieve goals under the guidance of Southwest Florida Rheumatology’s physicians and provide the right balance needed to support optimal health and well-being.

Florida Digestive Health Opens Brandon Location

Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently opened a new care center location in Brandon. Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, the gastroenterologist leading the practice, is the only GI physician in the area performing a highly specialized endoscopic ultrasonography procedure for patients.

Dr. Dedania has privileges at Brandon regional Hospital and will be performing procedures at Brandon Surgery Center.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting Here To Assist Your Career

Latoya Cave started her business after transitioning from the Navy to a post military career and experiencing the stress and frustration that it can bring and the needs job seekers face.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting assists mid to high-level career professionals with building career confidence and success in their career journeys by offering professional resume writing services, consulting clients on career path clarity and providing strategies to set its clients apart in the ever-changing job market.

It truly cares about helping each client highlight their strengths and skills on paper show that they can show up confidently in person. Other services include cover letters, reference page and LinkedIn optimization.

One-on-one consultations are conducted by phone, inquiring clients can contact Cave via email at firstleapwc@gmail.com, through the website at www.1stleapworkforce.com or on the Facebook page @1stleapllc.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Rediscover, Innovate, Celebrate, Event

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted its first Rediscover, Innovate, Celebrate Munch & Mingle event at The Barn at Winthrop Town Centre. The goal of this event was for the GRCC to dip its toes into hosting in-person events with smaller gatherings.

Masks were required and hand sanitizer was available to all guests. Tables were spread 6 ft. apart with four people seated at each table. The event was sponsored and catered by Datz Restaurant Group and GRCC welcomed 50 of its members to the event.

If you want to know more about the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com, call 234-5944 or email info@riverviewchamber.com.

TBD@301 Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

TBD@301 (Tea, Bowls and Desserts) recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a taste sampling of its brand-new fall flavor herbal tea, cinnamon apricot toffee as well as its famous lumpia. TBD@301 is a shop that features different types of herbal teas, delicious bowls and various desserts, including pastries, cheesecakes and other tasty treats.

All of its teas are brewed from leaves as they are ordered. Each tea is customizable by selecting different types of milk or sweetener, and they are all natural. Ordering from TBD@301 is available in-store, as well as by pickup and delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

TBD@301 is located at 3840 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview in the plaza off U.S. Hwy. 301 S. and Falkenburg Rd. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit www.tbdcafe.com or call 420-0013.