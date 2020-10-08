Edited by Jenny Bennett

Women’s Care Florida Welcomes Melissa Greenwood

Women’s Care Florida is excited to welcome Melissa Greenwood, APRN to its practice. Greenwood is an advanced registered nurse practitioner with over 20 years experience who provides a full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological care as well as promoting general wellness. Greenwood is now seeing patients at its offices in Brandon and Gibsonton.

To schedule an appointment with any provider, call 681-9171.

The Rustic Door Decor And More Adds Second Location In RiverHills Plaza

Owners Linda Dorremocea and Carmen Hutchison, who are daughter and mother, are very proud to add a second location of their Rustic Door Decor home store. The new store is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The stores have been described as “cozy, comforting, with a feeling of being home” by patrons.

Dorremocea and Hutchison are proud to provide quality furniture that is hand-painted in their shop, handmade wood signs and jewelry, locally made soy candles as well as well-known brand lines. They carry a mixture of farmhouse, vintage, cottage, French country and mid-century modern decor, so you’re sure to find something to fit your taste.

Locally sourced sweet treats can also be found there, including raw honey, jellies and traditional toffee.

The Rustic Door Decor is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information can be found on Facebook @TheRusticDoorValrico or by calling 657-DOOR.

SouthShore Orthodontics Proudly Welcomes New Orthodontist

SouthShore Orthodontics is proud to announce the addition of a new board-certified orthodontist to its renowned team: Dr. Mary Shehata.

“I love being an orthodontist and have wanted to be one since the time I received treatment as a teen,” Dr. Shehata explained. “I am passionate about creating beautiful and healthy smiles, all while developing meaningful relationships with our patients and their families.”

SouthShore Orthodontics is located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr. in Gibsonton. Visit its website www.southshore-ortho.com or call 815-0080 for additional information.

Tiki Docks Waterfront Restaurant Opens

One of the Riverview area’s most eagerly anticipated restaurants had its grand opening on September 10. The Tiki Docks River Bar & Grill is a South Pacific-style escape with Polynesian flavors and flair, and its tiki story is “fueled by flavor, food, sun, fun and rum.”

Its tropical menu features an array of seafood items, salads and sandwiches. Tiki Docks is the newest waterfront restaurant in the Riverview area and is located on the beautiful Alafia River at 10708 Palmetto St.

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 11-12 a.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit its website at https://tikidocks.com/ or call 683-8454.

Training Classes For Your Pandemic Puppy At Canine Cabana

Canine Cabana wants to help you and your pandemic puppy with the crucial training they need within their first year of life and offers several training and daycare programs to help with this. Canine Cabana’s training programs set foundational skills to help each dog become a well-mannered, healthy and happy dog.

Its puppy socialization program is a five-day program that customizes your puppy’s needs, including leash walking, bite inhibition, crate training, potty habits and more. After graduating from the Puppy Socialization program, your puppy can enter into its Cabana Manners program; this obedience training is designed to help develop a positive and fun relationship with your dog and family.

To review your dog training needs, email info@caninecabana.biz or call 672-9663.

Canine Cabana also offers traditional and enrichment daycare options. More information can be found at https://caninecabana.biz/.

Wimauma Dental Care Opens

Brandon Cohen, DMD and Jeannely Arias, DMD are pleased to announce the opening of their new office, Wimauma Dental Care. Wimauma Dental Care is fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. Cohen and Dr. Arias the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients.

“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Dr. Arias. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and to encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.” Dr. Cohen added, “We are excited to be joining the Wimauma community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages. Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”

Wimauma Dental Care is located at 4921 SR 674 in Wimauma. Appointments can be made by calling 659-5987 or visiting http://WimaumaDentalCare.com.

Velox Insurance Has Moved

Velox Insurance has relocated to 9422 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Insurance products offered include ATV, auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, condo, homeowners, landlord, renter, commercial auto and general liability. Velox Insurance also uses state-of-the-art technology that allows it to quickly compare multiple insurance rates.

To get a quote or find out more, information visit veloxinsurance.com or call 425-5115. The office is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

New Waffle House Opens In Riverview

A new Waffle House recently opened in September and has a breakfast-focused menu that ensures customers receive a great value for their money. All food is prepared fresh, cooked to order and served on real china in a kitchen that is out front and in full view.

Waffle House has been serving good food since 1955 and is the world’s leading server of waffles, omelets and more.

Waffle House Riverview is located at 10041 US Hwy 301 S., across the street from Jules Car Wash, and is open 24 hours, seven days a week. For more information, visit its website at www.wafflehouse.com.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Now Carrying Oasis Health Products

Southwest Florida Rheumatology now carries the leading brand of over-the-counter nutritional products developed specifically for patients from Oasis Health. These products are ‘Formulated by Rheumatologists, for Patients’ to deliver a natural, preventative approach as part of their overall wellness plan.

Oasis products are third-party tested at multiple levels for purity with verified sourcing and domestic manufacturing.

This portfolio of supplements, topicals and broad spectrum hemp formulations help patients achieve goals under the guidance of Southwest Florida Rheumatology’s physicians and provide the right balance needed to support optimal health and well-being.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting Here To Assist Your Career

Latoya Cave started her business after transitioning from the Navy to a post military career and experiencing the stress and frustration that it can bring and the needs job seekers face.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting assists mid to high-level career professionals with building career confidence and success in their career journeys by offering professional resume writing services, consulting clients on career path clarity and providing strategies to set its clients apart in the ever-changing job market.

It truly cares about helping each client highlight their strengths and skills on paper show that they can show up confidently in person. Other services include cover letters, reference page and LinkedIn optimization.

One-on-one consultations are conducted by phone, inquiring clients can contact Cave via email at firstleapwc@gmail.com, through the website at www.1stleapworkforce.com or on the Facebook page @1stleapllc.

Florida Digestive Health Opens Brandon Location

Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently opened a new care center location in Brandon. Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, the gastroenterologist leading the practice, is the only GI physician in the area performing a highly specialized endoscopic ultrasonography procedure for patients.

Dr. Dedania has privileges at Brandon regional Hospital and will be performing procedures at Brandon Surgery Center.

Jubilee Gymnastics Offering Ninja Warrior Classes

Marybeth Wang, the owner of Jubilee Gymnastics, is excited to introduce her Ninja Warrior classes. Jubilee Gymnastics opened in 2013 and has expanded to include a variety of classes for all age groups, including tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, preschool classes and now ninja warrior.

Wang is a former competitive gymnast and is a USA Gymnastics instructor and member, she holds a USAG safety certificate. Jubilee Gymnastics aims to build your child’s self-esteem and strength through gymnastics and ninja warrior obstacles, directing their energy in a fun and positive way.

Emphasis is on the joy of movement, helping children gain confidence and connecting with the community. Jubilee Gymnastics also offers a free trial and ongoing registration.

Jubilee Gymnastics can be found at 89 7th Ave NE. in Ruskin. Visit its website, www.jubileegym.com, or call 863-1168 for additional information.

Boutique-Style Meat Market Opens

Ray and Nicole Reed are very excited to introduce Heights Meat Market – Brandon to the area. It is a premium quality, boutique-style meat market serving all premium meat, seafood and exotics needs with knowledgeable staff to help guide you through your shopping experience.

It is proud to offer Snake River Farms American Wagyu, Villari Foods pork and chicken and delicious charcuterie options. Barbeque spices, rubs and grilling accessories are also available to complement your selection.

Heights Meat Market is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is located at 1019 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, opposite of Plaza Bella. Visit its Facebook page @heightsmeatmarket or www.heightsmeatmarket.com/brandon for more details.