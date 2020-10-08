Little Greek has become one of the fast growing restaurant chains in the U.S. with more than 30 chains opening across the country in the last 10 years. Luckily for residents of the Riverview area, the delicious meals are now available off Big Bend Rd.

Kristina Mattos is the general manager at the new Big Bend Little Greek location. She has been with the company for more than six years.

“I started out as a cashier at our Westshore location in Tampa and worked until I was managing that store for about three years,” Mattos said. “When the Big Bend location opened, I started running this one.”

Mattos and her staff pride themselves on exceptional customer service.

“The employees at this location go above and beyond to make sure that every customer leaves happy and gets exactly what they want,” Mattos said. “We also strive for consistency in our meals that we make from fresh ingredients every day. Nothing in our store is pre-made. From the tomatoes and cucumbers that we cut for the salads every morning to the fries that we make in-house, everything that goes into our plates is as fresh and flavorful as possible. We make our own marinades and dressings and even the super popular tzatziki sauce.”

The staff at the Big Bend Little Greek love being a part of the Riverview community.

“I love coming to work every day and seeing the people I work with,” Mattos said. “I have an amazing crew that works as a team to make sure that we are completing a common goal of serving customers and keeping them happy every day. I also get a lot of pride from providing healthy, tasty meals to the people in Riverview.”

Big Bend Little Greek is excited to announce that it now offers delivery.

“In addition to working with DoorDash, you can now order directly from our website, littlegreekfreshgrill.com, and choose the Big Bend location and a Little Greek employee will deliver your food to you at home or work,” Mattos said.

To learn more about the delicious food offered at Little Greek, visit www.littlegreekfreshgrill.com. The Big Bend Little Greek restaurant is located at 10173 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.