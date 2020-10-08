Full Grown Girl is a unique plant and gift shop located in Winthrop Town Center in Riverview. Cynthia Atkins is the owner of Full Grown Girl and she has made it her mission to offer the Riverview community the best selection of exotic plants and super cool gifts.

Atkins recently took her mission to the next level and formed a partnership with the Seminole Heights zero-waste store, Lüfka.

“When I had my Airstream shop when I first opened up in Winthrop, I carried Lüfka’s products,” Atkins said. “I’ve known the owners of Lüfka for a while now, and I’ve always wanted to [do] more with them. They have wanted to do more business in the Brandon community, so we decided to do a Lüfka pop-up shop in Full Grown Girl because they have a lot of customers from the Brandon area.”

The Lüfka Refillables Zero Waste Store is Tampa’s first refillable, eco-friendly and sustainable bath, body, kitchen and DIY supplies company. BYOC (Bring Your Own Containers) or choose from a variety of its refillable and reusable containers and fill them with eco-friendly personal care products, cleaning supplies and raw ingredients.

Lüfka and Full Grown Girl want to take a stand together and transition into a more sustainable and single-use, plastic-free lifestyle.

“Going ‘zero waste’ is easier than you think,” said Lüfka Owner Kelly Spangler. “As a community, we can reduce our carbon footprint by reusing and refilling containers with eco-friendly and luxurious products.”

Lüfka has brought a mini version of its store to Full Grown Girl.

“They have brought all of their products from Seminole Heights to Full Grown Girl,” Atkins said. “All their products are organic and handmade. They have everything from skin care to home cleaning products and [all] of it is zero waste. They have containers at my store, but the idea is to bring your own containers and fill them to cut down on waste.”

To learn more about Full Grown Girl, visit www.fullgrowngirl.com or call Atkins at 629-1124. Full Grown Girl is located at 11292 Sullivan St. in the Winthrop Town Center in Riverview.

To learn more about Lüfka and the products it offers, visit its website at www.organiclufka.com. Its main store is located at 4222 N. Florida Ave. in Seminole Heights in Tampa.