Edited by Jenny Bennett

The Rustic Door Decor And More Adds Second Location In RiverHills Plaza

Owners Linda Dorremocea and Carmen Hutchison, who are daughter and mother, are very proud to add a second location of their Rustic Door Decor home store. The new store is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The stores have been described as “cozy, comforting, with a feeling of being home” by patrons.

Dorremocea and Hutchison are proud to provide quality furniture that is hand-painted in their shop, handmade wood signs and jewelry, locally made soy candles as well as well-known brand lines. They carry a mixture of farmhouse, vintage, cottage, French country and mid-century modern decor, so you’re sure to find something to fit your taste.

Locally sourced sweet treats can also be found there, including raw honey, jellies and traditional toffee.

The Rustic Door Decor is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information can be found on Facebook @TheRusticDoorValrico or by calling 657-DOOR.

Women’s Care Florida Welcomes Melissa Greenwood

Women’s Care Florida is excited to welcome Melissa Greenwood, APRN to its practice. Greenwood is an advanced registered nurse practitioner with over 20 years experience who provides a full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological care as well as promoting general wellness. Greenwood is now seeing patients at its offices in Brandon and Gibsonton.

To schedule an appointment with any provider, call 681-9171.

Boutique-Style Meat Market Opens

Ray and Nicole Reed are very excited to introduce Heights Meat Market – Brandon to the area. It is a premium quality, boutique-style meat market serving all premium meat, seafood and exotics needs with knowledgeable staff to help guide you through your shopping experience.

It is proud to offer Snake River Farms American Wagyu, Villari Foods pork and chicken and delicious charcuterie options. Barbeque spices, rubs and grilling accessories are also available to complement your selection.

Heights Meat Market is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is located at 1019 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, opposite of Plaza Bella. Visit its Facebook page @heightsmeatmarket or www.heightsmeatmarket.com/brandon for more details.

Florida Digestive Health Opens Brandon Location

Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently opened a new care center location in Brandon. Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, the gastroenterologist leading the practice, is the only GI physician in the area performing a highly specialized endoscopic ultrasonography procedure for patients.

Dr. Dedania has privileges at Brandon regional Hospital and will be performing procedures at Brandon Surgery Center.

Tiki Docks Waterfront Restaurant Opens

One of the Riverview area’s most eagerly anticipated restaurants had its grand opening on September 10. The Tiki Docks River Bar & Grill is a South Pacific-style escape with Polynesian flavors and flair, and its tiki story is “fueled by flavor, food, sun, fun and rum.”

Its tropical menu features an array of seafood items, salads and sandwiches. Tiki Docks is the newest waterfront restaurant in the Riverview area and is located on the beautiful Alafia River at 10708 Palmetto St.

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 11-12 a.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit its website at https://tikidocks.com/ or call 683-8454.

Mainstay Senior Living Announces The Establishment Of Grace Manor

Mainstay Senior Living is proud to announce the establishment of Grace Manor. The community joined the already-established Hunters Creek retirement villas in the Grant St. area of Plant City.

Grace Manor is a 65-unit community in a multi-level building that has features and design options with security, comfort, style and support in mind. Amenities include salon services, flexible menu options and a full social program.

Residents and their family members will be delighted with the decor and will find the space a wonderful gathering spot to continue family events and celebrations.

Headquartered in Lakeland, Mainstay Senior Living has been serving seniors and their loved ones in Florida for a decade and are proud providers of excellent care and services.

Additional information on Grace Manor can be found at GraceManorHuntersCreek.com.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting Here To Assist Your Career

Latoya Cave started her business after transitioning from the Navy to a post military career and experiencing the stress and frustration that it can bring and the needs job seekers face.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting assists mid to high-level career professionals with building career confidence and success in their career journeys by offering professional resume writing services, consulting clients on career path clarity and providing strategies to set its clients apart in the ever-changing job market.

It truly cares about helping each client highlight their strengths and skills on paper show that they can show up confidently in person. Other services include cover letters, reference page and LinkedIn optimization.

One-on-one consultations are conducted by phone, inquiring clients can contact Cave via email at firstleapwc@gmail.com, through the website at www.1stleapworkforce.com or on the Facebook page @1stleapllc.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Now Carrying Oasis Health Products

Southwest Florida Rheumatology now carries the leading brand of over-the-counter nutritional products developed specifically for patients from Oasis Health. These products are ‘Formulated by Rheumatologists, for Patients’ to deliver a natural, preventative approach as part of their overall wellness plan.

Oasis products are third-party tested at multiple levels for purity with verified sourcing and domestic manufacturing.

This portfolio of supplements, topicals and broad spectrum hemp formulations help patients achieve goals under the guidance of Southwest Florida Rheumatology’s physicians and provide the right balance needed to support optimal health and well-being.

Training Classes For Your Pandemic Puppy At Canine Cabana

Canine Cabana wants to help you and your pandemic puppy with the crucial training they need within their first year of life and offers several training and daycare programs to help with this. Canine Cabana’s training programs set foundational skills to help each dog become a well-mannered, healthy and happy dog.

Its puppy socialization program is a five-day program that customizes your puppy’s needs, including leash walking, bite inhibition, crate training, potty habits and more. After graduating from the Puppy Socialization program, your puppy can enter into its Cabana Manners program; this obedience training is designed to help develop a positive and fun relationship with your dog and family.

To review your dog training needs, email info@caninecabana.biz or call 672-9663.

Canine Cabana also offers traditional and enrichment daycare options. More information can be found at https://caninecabana.biz/.

Local Resident Achieves Master Level In The KonMari Method Of Organizing

Local resident Elizabeth Player is a professional home organizer, running the professional home organizing business Energetic Organizing for four years. Player recently achieved the master level in the KonMari method of home tidying, the first person to reach this top tier in Florida.

As a master-level organizer, she had to log over 1,500 hours of decluttering with the KonMari method, as well as complete two entire houses in this method. With this certification, Player has solidified herself as an expert in this field. It is her goal to provide professional organizing services to help people declutter their spaces in a way that is functional and brings people joy.

Additional information can be found at energeticorganizing.com or by calling 504-0708.