Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 19, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center, Lithia and Dover.
Since October 18 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (six new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having five new cases, Valrico and Seffner each having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 18: 2,888 cases
Riverview, October 19: 2,893↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 18: 2,827 cases
Brandon, October 19: 2,833↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 18: 1,323 cases
Ruskin, October 19: 1,324↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 18: 1,027 cases
Wimauma, October 19: 1,028↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 18: 1,268 cases
Valrico, October 19: 1,270↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 18: 434 cases
Sun City Center, October 19: 434, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 18: 383 cases
Apollo Beach, October 19: 384↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 18: 708 cases
Seffner, October 19: 710↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 18: 540 cases
Gibsonton, October 19: 541↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 18: 492 cases
Lithia, October 19: 492, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 18: 607 cases
Dover, October 19: 607, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 18: 12,486
October 19: 12,505
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 18: 45,207
October 19: 45,290
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 18: 745,492
October 19: 747,183
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 18: 750
October 19: 751
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 18: 15,967
October 19: 16,021
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 18: 348,082
October 19: 348,983
Positive tests:
October 18: 45,207
October 19: 45,290
Negative tests:
October 18: 302,342
October 19: 303,159
Inconclusive tests:
October 18: 533
October 19: 534
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 18: 5,729,634
October 19: 5,746,529
Positive tests:
October 18: 755,020
October 19: 756,727
Negative tests:
October 18: 4,967,372
October 19: 4,982,556
Inconclusive tests:
October 18: 7,242
October 19: 7,246
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)