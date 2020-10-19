Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 19, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center, Lithia and Dover.

Since October 18 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (six new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having five new cases, Valrico and Seffner each having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 18: 2,888 cases
Riverview, October 19: 2,893↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 18: 2,827 cases
Brandon, October 19: 2,833↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 18: 1,323 cases
Ruskin, October 19: 1,324↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 18: 1,027 cases
Wimauma, October 19: 1,028↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 18: 1,268 cases
Valrico, October 19: 1,270↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 18: 434 cases
Sun City Center, October 19: 434, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 18: 383 cases
Apollo Beach, October 19: 384↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 18: 708 cases
Seffner, October 19: 710↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 18: 540 cases
Gibsonton, October 19: 541↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 18: 492 cases
Lithia, October 19: 492, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 18: 607 cases
Dover, October 19: 607, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 18: 12,486
October 19: 12,505

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 18: 45,207
October 19: 45,290

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 18: 745,492
October 19: 747,183

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 18: 750
October 19: 751

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 18: 15,967
October 19: 16,021

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 18: 348,082
October 19: 348,983

Positive tests:
October 18: 45,207
October 19: 45,290

Negative tests:
October 18: 302,342
October 19: 303,159

Inconclusive tests:
October 18: 533
October 19: 534

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 18: 5,729,634
October 19: 5,746,529

Positive tests:
October 18: 755,020
October 19: 756,727

Negative tests:
October 18: 4,967,372
October 19: 4,982,556

Inconclusive tests:
October 18: 7,242
October 19: 7,246

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

