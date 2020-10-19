Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 19, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center, Lithia and Dover.

Since October 18 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (six new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having five new cases, Valrico and Seffner each having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 18: 2,888 cases

Riverview, October 19: 2,893↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 18: 2,827 cases

Brandon, October 19: 2,833↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 18: 1,323 cases

Ruskin, October 19: 1,324↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 18: 1,027 cases

Wimauma, October 19: 1,028↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 18: 1,268 cases

Valrico, October 19: 1,270↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 18: 434 cases

Sun City Center, October 19: 434, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 18: 383 cases

Apollo Beach, October 19: 384↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 18: 708 cases

Seffner, October 19: 710↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 18: 540 cases

Gibsonton, October 19: 541↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 18: 492 cases

Lithia, October 19: 492, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 18: 607 cases

Dover, October 19: 607, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 18: 12,486

October 19: 12,505

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 18: 45,207

October 19: 45,290

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 18: 745,492

October 19: 747,183

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 18: 750

October 19: 751

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 18: 15,967

October 19: 16,021

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 18: 348,082

October 19: 348,983

Positive tests:

October 18: 45,207

October 19: 45,290

Negative tests:

October 18: 302,342

October 19: 303,159

Inconclusive tests:

October 18: 533

October 19: 534

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 18: 5,729,634

October 19: 5,746,529

Positive tests:

October 18: 755,020

October 19: 756,727

Negative tests:

October 18: 4,967,372

October 19: 4,982,556

Inconclusive tests:

October 18: 7,242

October 19: 7,246

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)