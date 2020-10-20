Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 20, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.

Since October 19 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (21 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Ruskin and Gibsonton each having three new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 19: 2,893 cases

Riverview, October 20: 2,914↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 19: 2,833 cases

Brandon, October 20: 2,843↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 19: 1,324 cases

Ruskin, October 20: 1,327↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 19: 1,028 cases

Wimauma, October 20: 1,028, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 19: 1,270 cases

Valrico, October 20: 1,274↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 19: 434 cases

Sun City Center, October 20: 434, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 19: 384 cases

Apollo Beach, October 20: 385↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 19: 710 cases

Seffner, October 20: 712↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 19: 541 cases

Gibsonton, October 20: 544↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 19: 492 cases

Lithia, October 20: 494↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 19: 607 cases

Dover, October 20: 608↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 19: 12,505

October 20: 12,552

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 19: 45,290

October 20: 45,549

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 19: 747,183

October 20: 750,739

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 19: 751

October 20: 754

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 19: 16,021

October 20: 16,105

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 19: 348,983

October 20: 350,746

Positive tests:

October 19: 45,290

October 20: 45,549

Negative tests:

October 19: 303,159

October 20: 304,657

Inconclusive tests:

October 19: 534

October 20: 540

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 19: 5,746,529

October 20: 5,775,214

Positive tests:

October 19: 756,727

October 20: 760,389

Negative tests:

October 19: 4,982,556

October 20: 5,007,558

Inconclusive tests:

October 19: 7,246

October 20: 7,267

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)