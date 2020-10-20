Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 20, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.
Since October 19 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (21 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Ruskin and Gibsonton each having three new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 19: 2,893 cases
Riverview, October 20: 2,914↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 19: 2,833 cases
Brandon, October 20: 2,843↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 19: 1,324 cases
Ruskin, October 20: 1,327↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 19: 1,028 cases
Wimauma, October 20: 1,028, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 19: 1,270 cases
Valrico, October 20: 1,274↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 19: 434 cases
Sun City Center, October 20: 434, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 19: 384 cases
Apollo Beach, October 20: 385↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 19: 710 cases
Seffner, October 20: 712↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 19: 541 cases
Gibsonton, October 20: 544↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 19: 492 cases
Lithia, October 20: 494↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 19: 607 cases
Dover, October 20: 608↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 19: 12,505
October 20: 12,552
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 19: 45,290
October 20: 45,549
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 19: 747,183
October 20: 750,739
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 19: 751
October 20: 754
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 19: 16,021
October 20: 16,105
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 19: 348,983
October 20: 350,746
Positive tests:
October 19: 45,290
October 20: 45,549
Negative tests:
October 19: 303,159
October 20: 304,657
Inconclusive tests:
October 19: 534
October 20: 540
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 19: 5,746,529
October 20: 5,775,214
Positive tests:
October 19: 756,727
October 20: 760,389
Negative tests:
October 19: 4,982,556
October 20: 5,007,558
Inconclusive tests:
October 19: 7,246
October 20: 7,267
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)