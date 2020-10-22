Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 22, 2020.
Since October 20 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having 11 new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Wimauma having four new cases and Sun City Center having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 20: 2,914 cases
Riverview, October 22: 2,950↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 20: 2,843 cases
Brandon, October 22: 2,866↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 20: 1,327 cases
Ruskin, October 22: 1,333↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 20: 1,028 cases
Wimauma, October 22: 1,032↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 20: 1,274 cases
Valrico, October 22: 1,286↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 20: 434 cases
Sun City Center, October 22: 437↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 20: 385 cases
Apollo Beach, October 22: 396↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 20: 712 cases
Seffner, October 22: 723↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 20: 544 cases
Gibsonton, October 22: 553↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 20: 494 cases
Lithia, October 22: 502↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 20: 608 cases
Dover, October 22: 617↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 20: 12,552
October 22: 12,684
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 20: 45,549
October 22: 46,045
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 20: 750,739
October 22: 758,306
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 20: 754
October 22: 755
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 20: 16,105
October 22: 16,267
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 20: 350,746
October 22: 353,831
Positive tests:
October 20: 45,549
October 22: 46,045
Negative tests:
October 20: 304,657
October 22: 307,248
Inconclusive tests:
October 20: 540
October 22: 538
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 20: 5,775,214
October 22: 5,829,220
Positive tests:
October 20: 760,389
October 22: 768,091
Negative tests:
October 20: 5,007,558
October 22: 5,053,848
Inconclusive tests:
October 20: 7,267
October 22: 7,281
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)