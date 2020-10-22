Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 22, 2020.

Since October 20 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having 11 new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Wimauma having four new cases and Sun City Center having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 20: 2,914 cases

Riverview, October 22: 2,950↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 20: 2,843 cases

Brandon, October 22: 2,866↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 20: 1,327 cases

Ruskin, October 22: 1,333↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 20: 1,028 cases

Wimauma, October 22: 1,032↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 20: 1,274 cases

Valrico, October 22: 1,286↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 20: 434 cases

Sun City Center, October 22: 437↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 20: 385 cases

Apollo Beach, October 22: 396↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 20: 712 cases

Seffner, October 22: 723↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 20: 544 cases

Gibsonton, October 22: 553↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 20: 494 cases

Lithia, October 22: 502↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 20: 608 cases

Dover, October 22: 617↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 20: 12,552

October 22: 12,684

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 20: 45,549

October 22: 46,045

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 20: 750,739

October 22: 758,306

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 20: 754

October 22: 755

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 20: 16,105

October 22: 16,267

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 20: 350,746

October 22: 353,831

Positive tests:

October 20: 45,549

October 22: 46,045

Negative tests:

October 20: 304,657

October 22: 307,248

Inconclusive tests:

October 20: 540

October 22: 538

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 20: 5,775,214

October 22: 5,829,220

Positive tests:

October 20: 760,389

October 22: 768,091

Negative tests:

October 20: 5,007,558

October 22: 5,053,848

Inconclusive tests:

October 20: 7,267

October 22: 7,281

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)