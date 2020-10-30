By Faith Miller

One of the biggest names in Christian music, for KING & COUNTRY, announced a Christmas drive-in tour and included Silvermoon Drive-In, located in Lakeland, as a stop.

The band consists of two Australian brothers named Joel and Luke Smallbone. The tour is titled ‘A Drummer Boy Drive-In Live’ and will feature both Christmas and hit songs performed by the band live.

The concert at the Silvermoon Drive-in will take place on Friday, December 11, and tickets are available for purchase now, ranging from $75-350 before fees. Tickets are being sold by the car, not by the person, and up to six people are allowed in a vehicle.

Instead of assigning and purchasing a specific parking spot, attendees will select a zone in which their spot will be located in. The gates for the concert will open at 5 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. It is recommended that attendees arrive early; this will allow time for them to be directed to their parking spot in the zone they purchased tickets.

Spots will be assigned depending on arrival time and cannot be requested. Merchandise should be available to order for contactless delivery on the night of the show.

Bryan Scott, director of concerts and events for The JOY FM, described the event as, “An amazing night under the stars with the biggest name in Christian music celebrating the birth of our Savior.”

According to Scott, COVID-19 was one of the biggest inspirations for this drive-in tour. A national concert promotion company had pioneered the drive-in model so that concerts could still be performed while also following restrictions put in place by local governments. Another factor that Scott believed was a big part of it was people’s longing to get out of their homes and the longing for live concerts to return.

The show will feature a live performance from for KING & COUNTRY while attendants stay in and around their vehicles. Attendants are allowed to bring lawn chairs and sit outside their vehicles but are asked to keep social distancing in mind.

“Take the biggest name in Christian music and mix it with Christmas and you have a huge success,” said Scott.

For more information regarding the event along with ticket prices and purchases, visit https://florida.thejoyfm.com/events/box-office/for-king-and-country-drive-in-live/.