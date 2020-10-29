Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 29, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since October 28 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Valrico (14 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Ruskin having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 28: 3,049 cases

Riverview, October 29: 3,063↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 28: 2,924 cases

Brandon, October 29: 2,935↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 28: 1,364 cases

Ruskin, October 29: 1,368↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 28: 1,045 cases

Wimauma, October 29: 1,048↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 28: 1,321 cases

Valrico, October 29: 1,335↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 28: 452 cases

Sun City Center, October 29: 452, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 28: 418 cases

Apollo Beach, October 29: 419↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 28: 734 cases

Seffner, October 29: 736↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 28: 563 cases

Gibsonton, October 29: 565↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 28: 516 cases

Lithia, October 29: 517↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 28: 629 cases

Dover, October 29: 630↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 28: 13,004

October 29: 13,057

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 28: 47,330

October 29: 47,532

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 28: 780,220

October 29: 784,331

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 28: 782

October 29: 798

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 28: 16,571

October 29: 16,648

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

