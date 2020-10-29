Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 29, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since October 28 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Valrico (14 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Ruskin having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 28: 3,049 cases
Riverview, October 29: 3,063↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 28: 2,924 cases
Brandon, October 29: 2,935↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 28: 1,364 cases
Ruskin, October 29: 1,368↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 28: 1,045 cases
Wimauma, October 29: 1,048↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 28: 1,321 cases
Valrico, October 29: 1,335↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 28: 452 cases
Sun City Center, October 29: 452, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 28: 418 cases
Apollo Beach, October 29: 419↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 28: 734 cases
Seffner, October 29: 736↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 28: 563 cases
Gibsonton, October 29: 565↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 28: 516 cases
Lithia, October 29: 517↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 28: 629 cases
Dover, October 29: 630↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 28: 13,004
October 29: 13,057
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 28: 47,330
October 29: 47,532
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 28: 780,220
October 29: 784,331
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 28: 782
October 29: 798
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 28: 16,571
October 29: 16,648
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)