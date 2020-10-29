Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 29, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since October 28 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Valrico (14 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Ruskin having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 28: 3,049 cases
Riverview, October 29: 3,063↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 28: 2,924 cases
Brandon, October 29: 2,935↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 28: 1,364 cases
Ruskin, October 29: 1,368↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 28: 1,045 cases
Wimauma, October 29: 1,048↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 28: 1,321 cases
Valrico, October 29: 1,335↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 28: 452 cases
Sun City Center, October 29: 452, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 28: 418 cases
Apollo Beach, October 29: 419↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 28: 734 cases
Seffner, October 29: 736↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 28: 563 cases
Gibsonton, October 29: 565↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 28: 516 cases
Lithia, October 29: 517↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 28: 629 cases
Dover, October 29: 630↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 28: 13,004
October 29: 13,057

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 28: 47,330
October 29: 47,532

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 28: 780,220
October 29: 784,331

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 28: 782
October 29: 798

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 28: 16,571
October 29: 16,648

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

