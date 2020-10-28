Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 28, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Valrico and Sun City Center.

Since October 27 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having nine new cases; Ruskin having seven new cases; Wimauma, Gibsonton and Dover each having four new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; and Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 27: 3,030 cases

Riverview, October 28: 3,049↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 27: 2,915 cases

Brandon, October 28: 2,924↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 27: 1,357 cases

Ruskin, October 28: 1,364↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 27: 1,041 cases

Wimauma, October 28: 1,045↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 27: 1,321 cases

Valrico, October 28: 1,321, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 27: 452 cases

Sun City Center, October 28: 452, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 27: 415 cases

Apollo Beach, October 28: 418↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 27: 733 cases

Seffner, October 28: 734↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 27: 559 cases

Gibsonton, October 28: 563↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 27: 515 cases

Lithia, October 28: 516↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 27: 625 cases

Dover, October 28: 629↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 27: 12,952

October 28: 13,004

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 27: 47,105

October 28: 47,330

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 27: 776,215

October 28: 780,220

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 27: 762

October 28: 782

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 27: 16,505

October 28: 16,571

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)