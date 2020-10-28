Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 28, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Valrico and Sun City Center.
Since October 27 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having nine new cases; Ruskin having seven new cases; Wimauma, Gibsonton and Dover each having four new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; and Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 27: 3,030 cases
Riverview, October 28: 3,049↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 27: 2,915 cases
Brandon, October 28: 2,924↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 27: 1,357 cases
Ruskin, October 28: 1,364↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 27: 1,041 cases
Wimauma, October 28: 1,045↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 27: 1,321 cases
Valrico, October 28: 1,321, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 27: 452 cases
Sun City Center, October 28: 452, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 27: 415 cases
Apollo Beach, October 28: 418↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 27: 733 cases
Seffner, October 28: 734↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 27: 559 cases
Gibsonton, October 28: 563↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 27: 515 cases
Lithia, October 28: 516↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 27: 625 cases
Dover, October 28: 629↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 27: 12,952
October 28: 13,004
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 27: 47,105
October 28: 47,330
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 27: 776,215
October 28: 780,220
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 27: 762
October 28: 782
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 27: 16,505
October 28: 16,571
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)